1The LORD says this to Cyrus, His anointed,a
whose right hand I have graspedb
to subdue nations before him,
to disarmc kings,d
to open the doors before him
and the gates will not be shut:
2“I will go before you
and level the uneven places;e, f
I will shatter the bronze doors
and cut the iron bars in two.g
3I will give you the treasures of darkness
and riches from secret places,h
so that you may know that I, •Yahweh,
the God of Israel call you by your name.i
4I call you by your name,
because of Jacob My servantj
and Israel My chosen one.
I give a name to you,
though you do not know Me.
5I am Yahweh, and there is no other;k
there is no God but Me.l
I will strengthenm you,
though you do not know Me,
6so that all may know from the rising of the sun to its setting
that there is no one but Me.n
I am Yahweh, and there is no other.
7I form light and create darkness,o
I make success and create disaster;p
I, Yahweh, do all these things.
8“Heavens, sprinkle from above,
and let the skies shower righteousness.q
Let the earth open up
so that salvation will sprout
and righteousness will spring up with it.r
I, Yahweh, have created it.
9“Woe to the one who argues with his Maker —
one clay pot among many.s
Does clay say to the one forming it,
‘What are you making?’t
Or does your work say,
‘He has no hands’?u
10How absurd is the one who says to his father,
‘What are you fathering?’
or to his mother,
‘What are you giving birth to? ’ ”
11This is what the LORD,
the Holy One of Israelv and its Maker, says:
“Ask Me what is to happen tow My sons,x
and instruct Me about the work of My hands.y
12I made the earth,
and created man on it.
It was My hands that stretched out the heavens,z
and I commanded all their host.
13I have raised him up in righteousness,aa
and will level all roads for him.
He will rebuild My city,ab
and set My exiles free,ac
not for a price or a bribe,”
says the LORD of •Hosts.
God Alone is the Savior
14This is what the LORD says:
The products of Egypt and the merchandise of •Cush
and the Sabeans, men of stature,ad
will come over to youae
and will be yours;
they will follow you,
they will come over in chains
and bow down to you.
They will confessaf to you:
God is indeed with you,ag and there is no other;
there is no other God.
15Yes, You are a God who hides Himself,ah
God of Israel, Savior.ai
16All of them are put to shame, even humiliated;aj
the makers of idols go in humiliation together.
17Israel will be saved by the LORD
with an everlasting salvation;
you will not be put to shame or humiliated
for all eternity.ak
18For this is what the LORD says —
God is the Creator of the heavens.
He formed the earth and made it.
He established it;
He did not create it to be empty,
but formed it to be inhabitedal —
“I am Yahweh,
and there is no other.
19I have not spoken in secret,am
somewhere in a land of darkness.
I did not say to the descendants of Jacob:
Seek Me in a wasteland.an
I, Yahweh, speak truthfully;ao
I say what is right.
20“Come, gather together,
and draw near, you fugitives of the nations.
Those who carry their wooden idols,
and pray to a god who cannot save,ap
have no knowledge.aq
21Speak up and present your casear, as —
yes, let them take counsel together.
Who predicted this long ago?
Who announced it from ancient times?
Was it not I, Yahweh?
There is no other God but Me,
a righteous God and Savior;at
there is no one except Me.au
22Turn to Me and be saved,
all the ends of the earth.
For I am God,
and there is no other.
23By Myself I have sworn;av
Truth has gone from My mouth,aw
a word that will not be revoked:
Every knee will bowax to Me,
every tongue will swear allegiance.
24It will be said to Me: Righteousness and strength
is only in the LORD.”
All who are enraged against Him
will come to Him and be put to shame.ay
25All the descendants of Israel
will be justified and find glory through the LORD.
Footnotes:
a. 45:1 Is 44:28
b. 45:1 Ps 73:23; Is 41:13; 42:6
c. 45:1 Lit unloosen the loins
d. 45:1 Jb 12:21; Is 45:5
e. 45:2 DSS, LXX read the mountains
f. 45:2 Is 40:4
g. 45:2 Ps 107:16
h. 45:3 Jr 41:8; 50:37
i. 45:3 Ex 33:12,17; Is 43:1; 49:1
j. 45:4 Is 41:8; 42:19
k. 45:5 Is 45:6,14,18,21; 46:9
l. 45:5 Is 44:6,8
m. 45:5 Lit gird
n. 45:6 Ps 102:15; Is 37:20; Mal 1:11
o. 45:7 Ps 104:20; 105:28
p. 45:7 Gn 50:20; 1Sm 16:14; 1Kg 21:21; 22:8; 2Kg 6:33; Ps 78:49; Jb 2:10; Is 13:11; 31:2; 47:11; Jr 1:14; Lm 3:38; Am 3:6
q. 45:8 Hs 10:12
r. 45:8 Ps 85:11; Is 61:11
s. 45:9 Lit a clay pot with clay pots of the ground
t. 45:9 Is 29:16; 64:8; Jr 18:6; Rm 9:20-21
u. 45:9 Or making? Your work has no hands.
v. 45:11 Is 1:4
w. 45:11 Or Me the coming things about
x. 45:11 Jr 31:9
y. 45:11 Is 19:25; 29:23; 60:21; 64:8
z. 45:12 Ps 104:2; Is 42:5; 44:24
aa. 45:13 Is 41:2
ab. 45:13 2Ch 36:22-23; Is 44:28
ac. 45:13 Is 52:3
ad. 45:14 Is 18:1; 43:3
ae. 45:14 Is 14:1-2; 49:23; 54:3
af. 45:14 Lit pray
ag. 45:14 1Co 14:25
ah. 45:15 Ps 44:24; Is 1:15; 8:17; 57:17
ai. 45:15 Is 43:3
aj. 45:16 Is 42:17; 44:9
ak. 45:17 Is 49:23; 50:7; 54:4
al. 45:18 Gn 1:26; Ps 115:16
am. 45:19 Is 48:16
an. 45:19 2Ch 15:2; Ps 78:34; Jr 29:13-14
ao. 45:19 Ps 19:8; Is 45:23; 63:1
ap. 45:20 Is 44:17; 46:1,7; Jr 10:5
aq. 45:20 Is 44:18-19; 48:5-7
ar. 45:21 Lit and approach
as. 45:21 Is 41:21-23; 43:9
at. 45:21 Is 43:3,11
au. 45:21 Dt 4:35; 6:4; Mk 12:32
av. 45:23 Gn 22:16; Is 62:8; Heb 6:13
aw. 45:23 Is 55:11
ax. 45:23 Rm 14:11; Php 2:10
ay. 45:24 Is 41:11