1The LORD says this to Cyrus, His anointed,

whose right hand I have grasped

to subdue nations before him,

to disarm kings,

to open the doors before him

and the gates will not be shut:

2“I will go before you

and level the uneven places;

I will shatter the bronze doors

and cut the iron bars in two.

3I will give you the treasures of darkness

and riches from secret places,

so that you may know that I, Yahweh,

the God of Israel call you by your name.

4I call you by your name,

because of Jacob My servant

and Israel My chosen one.

I give a name to you,

though you do not know Me.

5I am Yahweh, and there is no other;

there is no God but Me.

I will strengthen you,

though you do not know Me,

6so that all may know from the rising of the sun to its setting

that there is no one but Me.

I am Yahweh, and there is no other.

7I form light and create darkness,

I make success and create disaster;

I, Yahweh, do all these things.

8“Heavens, sprinkle from above,

and let the skies shower righteousness.

Let the earth open up

so that salvation will sprout

and righteousness will spring up with it.

I, Yahweh, have created it.

9“Woe to the one who argues with his Maker —

one clay pot among many.

Does clay say to the one forming it,

‘What are you making?’

Or does your work say,

‘He has no hands’?

10How absurd is the one who says to his father,

‘What are you fathering?’

or to his mother,

‘What are you giving birth to? ’ ”

11This is what the LORD,

the Holy One of Israel and its Maker, says:

“Ask Me what is to happen to My sons,

and instruct Me about the work of My hands.

12I made the earth,

and created man on it.

It was My hands that stretched out the heavens,

and I commanded all their host.

13I have raised him up in righteousness,

and will level all roads for him.

He will rebuild My city,

and set My exiles free,

not for a price or a bribe,”

says the LORD of Hosts.

God Alone is the Savior

14This is what the LORD says:

The products of Egypt and the merchandise of Cush

and the Sabeans, men of stature,

will come over to you

and will be yours;

they will follow you,

they will come over in chains

and bow down to you.

They will confess to you:

God is indeed with you, and there is no other;

there is no other God.

15Yes, You are a God who hides Himself,

God of Israel, Savior.

16All of them are put to shame, even humiliated;

the makers of idols go in humiliation together.

17Israel will be saved by the LORD

with an everlasting salvation;

you will not be put to shame or humiliated

for all eternity.

18For this is what the LORD says —

God is the Creator of the heavens.

He formed the earth and made it.

He established it;

He did not create it to be empty,

but formed it to be inhabited —

“I am Yahweh,

and there is no other.

19I have not spoken in secret,

somewhere in a land of darkness.

I did not say to the descendants of Jacob:

Seek Me in a wasteland.

I, Yahweh, speak truthfully;

I say what is right.

20“Come, gather together,

and draw near, you fugitives of the nations.

Those who carry their wooden idols,

and pray to a god who cannot save,

have no knowledge.

21Speak up and present your case —

yes, let them take counsel together.

Who predicted this long ago?

Who announced it from ancient times?

Was it not I, Yahweh?

There is no other God but Me,

a righteous God and Savior;

there is no one except Me.

22Turn to Me and be saved,

all the ends of the earth.

For I am God,

and there is no other.

23By Myself I have sworn;

Truth has gone from My mouth,

a word that will not be revoked:

Every knee will bow to Me,

every tongue will swear allegiance.

24It will be said to Me: Righteousness and strength

is only in the LORD.”

All who are enraged against Him

will come to Him and be put to shame.

25All the descendants of Israel

will be justified and find glory through the LORD.