Faith and Assurance

(Genesis 1:1–2; John 1:1–5)

1Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not being seen. 2For in this the ancients were well-attested.

3By faith we understand the ages to have been completed thoroughly by the word of God, in order for that being seen not to have come into being out of the things being visible.

The Faith of Abel, Enoch, Noah

(Genesis 4–9)

4By faith Abel offered to God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, through which he was testified to be righteous, God testifying about his gifts; and through it, having died, he still speaks.

5By faith Enoch was translated not to see death, “and he was not found, because God translated him.” For before the translation, he had been testified to have pleased God.

6And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for it is necessary for the one coming to God to believe that He is and that He becomes a rewarder to those seeking Him out.

7By faith Noah, having been divinely warned concerning the things not yet being seen, having been moved with fear, prepared an ark for the salvation of his household, through which he condemned the world and became heir of the righeousness according to faith.

The Faith of Abraham and Sarah

(Genesis 15–22; Romans 4:1–12)

8By faith Abraham, being called to go out into a place that he was about to receive for an inheritance, obeyed and went out, not knowing where he is going. 9By faith he sojourned in the land of the promise as in a foreign country, having dwelt in tents with Isaac and Jacob, the co-heirs of the same promise. 10For he was awaiting the city having foundations, of which the architect and builder is God.

11By faith also Sarah, herself barren, received power for the conception of seed even beyond the opportune age, since she esteemed faithful the One having promised. 12Therefore also were born from one man, and these of one having become as dead, as the stars of heaven in multitude, and as the sand by the shore of the sea, countless. 13These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them from afar, and having welcomed them, and having confessed that they are strangers and sojourners on the earth.

14For those saying such things make manifest that they are seeking out a homeland. 15And indeed if they had been remembering that from which they came out, they would have had opportunity to return. 16But now they stretch forward to a better one, that is, a heavenly one. Therefore God is not ashamed of them, to be called their God; for He prepared a city for them.

17By faith Abraham, being tested. has offered up Isaac. Even the one having received the promises was offering up his only begotten, 18as to whom it was said, “In Isaac a seed will be called to you,” 19having reasoned that God was able even to raise him out from the dead, from where he received him back also in a simile.

The Faith of Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph

(Genesis 27–50)

20By faith also Isaac blessed Jacob and Esau concerning the things about to be.

21By faith Jacob, dying, blessed each of the sons of Joseph and worshiped on the top of his staff.

22By faith Joseph, finishing life, made mention concerning the exodus of the sons of Israel and gave commands concerning his bones.

The Faith of Moses

(Exodus 2–15; Acts 7:20–22)

23By faith Moses, having been born, was hidden three months by his parents, because they saw the child was beautiful, and they did not fear the edict of the king.

24By faith Moses, having become grown, refused to be called the son of the daughter of Pharaoh, 25having chosen to suffer mistreatment with the people of God rather than to have the temporary enjoyment of sin, 26having esteemed the reproach of Christ greater wealth than the treasures of Egypt; for he was looking to the reward.

27By faith he left Egypt, not having feared the anger of the king; for as seeing the Invisible One, he persevered. 28By faith he has kept the Passover and the sprinkling of the blood, so that the one destroying the firstborn should not touch them.

29By faith they passed through the Red Sea as through dry land, which the Egyptians, having made an attempt, were swallowed up.

The Faith of Many

(Joshua–Malachi)

30By faith the walls of Jericho fell, having been encircled for seven days.

31By faith Rahab the prostitute did not perish with those having disobeyed, having welcomed the spies with peace.

32And what more shall I say? For the time will fail me recounting fully about Gideon, Barak, Samson, Jephthah, also David and Samuel and the prophets, 33who by faith conquered kingdoms, worked justice, obtained promises, shut the mouths of lions, 34quenched the power of fire, escaped the mouths of the sword, were made powerful out of weakness, became strong in war, and put to flight foreign armies.

35Women received their dead by resurrection; and others were tortured, not having accepted release, so that they might obtain a better resurrection. 36And others received the trial of mockings and of scourgings, and even of chains and of imprisonment.

37They were stoned, they were sawed in two, they died by slaughter of the sword; they wandered in sheepskins, in goatskins, being destitute, being oppressed, being mistreated— 38of whom the world was not worthy—wandering in deserts and mountains and caves and holes of the earth.

39And these all, having been testified to through faith, did not receive the promise, 40God having planned something better for us, so that not apart from us, they should be perfected.



Footnotes:



5 Or transferred or taken up

5 Genesis 5:24 (see also LXX)

8 BYZ and TR the place

13 TR includes and were persuaded.

17 Or one and only son

18 Genesis 21:12

19 Or parable; Greek parabolē

26 TR in Egypt

29 Or having tried to follow

33 Or righteousness; Greek dikaiosynēn

37 NE, WH, BYZ, and TR include they were put to the test,

