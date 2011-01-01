Psalm 56 a
For the director of music. To the tune of “A Dove on Distant Oaks.” Of David. A miktam. b When the Philistines had seized him in Gath.
1Be merciful to me, my God,
for my enemies are in hot pursuit;
all day long they press their attack.
2My adversaries pursue me all day long;
in their pride many are attacking me.
3When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.
4In God, whose word I praise—
in God I trust and am not afraid.
What can mere mortals do to me?
5All day long they twist my words;
all their schemes are for my ruin.
6They conspire, they lurk,
they watch my steps,
hoping to take my life.
7Because of their wickedness do not c let them escape;
in your anger, God, bring the nations down.
8Record my misery;
list my tears on your scroll d —
are they not in your record?
9Then my enemies will turn back
when I call for help.
By this I will know that God is for me.
10In God, whose word I praise,
in the Lord, whose word I praise—
11in God I trust and am not afraid.
What can man do to me?
12I am under vows to you, my God;
I will present my thank offerings to you.
13For you have delivered me from death
and my feet from stumbling,
that I may walk before God
in the light of life.
Footnotes:
a 1 In Hebrew texts 56:1-13 is numbered 56:2-14.
b 1 Title: Probably a literary or musical term
c 7 Probable reading of the original Hebrew text; Masoretic Text does not have do not.
d 8 Or misery;
put my tears in your wineskin
New International Version (NIV)
Holy Bible, New International Version®, NIV® Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.®
