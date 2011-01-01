Psalm 56
 

Psalm 56 a

For the director of music. To the tune of “A Dove on Distant Oaks.” Of David. A miktam. b When the Philistines had seized him in Gath.

1Be merciful to me, my God,

for my enemies are in hot pursuit;

all day long they press their attack.

2My adversaries pursue me all day long;

in their pride many are attacking me.

3When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.

4In God, whose word I praise—

in God I trust and am not afraid.

What can mere mortals do to me?

5All day long they twist my words;

all their schemes are for my ruin.

6They conspire, they lurk,

they watch my steps,

hoping to take my life.

7Because of their wickedness do not c let them escape;

in your anger, God, bring the nations down.

8Record my misery;

list my tears on your scroll d

are they not in your record?

9Then my enemies will turn back

when I call for help.

By this I will know that God is for me.

10In God, whose word I praise,

in the Lord, whose word I praise—

11in God I trust and am not afraid.

What can man do to me?

12I am under vows to you, my God;

I will present my thank offerings to you.

13For you have delivered me from death

and my feet from stumbling,

that I may walk before God

in the light of life.

Footnotes:
a 1 In Hebrew texts 56:1-13 is numbered 56:2-14.
b 1 Title: Probably a literary or musical term
c 7 Probable reading of the original Hebrew text; Masoretic Text does not have do not.
d 8 Or misery;
     put my tears in your wineskin

New International Version (NIV)

Holy Bible, New International Version®, NIV® Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.® Used by permission. All rights reserved worldwide.



