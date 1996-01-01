The Letter to the Church in Sardis

1“To the messenger of the church in Sardis, write:

‘The one who has the seven spirits of God and the seven stars says this:

‘I know what you’ve been doing. You are known for being alive, but you are dead. 2Be alert, and strengthen the things that are left, which are about to die. I note that your actions are incomplete before my God. 3So remember what you received and heard. Obey it, and repent. If you are not alert, I will come like a thief, and you won’t know the time when I will come to you. 4But you have a few people in Sardis who have not soiled their clothes. They will walk with me in white clothes because they are worthy. 5The person who conquers in this way will wear white clothes, and I will never erase his name from the Book of Life. I will acknowledge his name in the presence of my Father and his angels.

6‘Let everyone listen to what the Spirit says to the churches.’”

The Letter to the Church in Philadelphia

7“To the messenger of the church in Philadelphia, write:

‘The one who is holy, who is true,

who has the key of David,

who opens a door that no one can shut,

and who shuts a door that no one can open,

‘says this:

8‘I know what you’ve been doing. Look! I have put in front of you an open door that no one can shut. You have only a little strength, but you have obeyed my word and have not denied my name. 9I will make those who belong to the synagogue of Satan—those who claim to be Jews and aren’t, but are lying—come and bow down at your feet. Then they will realize that I have loved you. 10Because you have obeyed my command to endure, I will keep you from the hour of testing that is coming to the whole world to test those living on the earth. 11I am coming soon! Hold on to what you have so that no one takes your victor’s crown. 12I will make the one who conquers to become a pillar in the sanctuary of my God, and he will never go out of it again. I will write on him the name of my God, the name of the city of my God (the new Jerusalem coming down out of heaven from God), and my own new name.

13‘Let everyone listen to what the Spirit says to the churches.’”

The Letter to the Church in Laodicea

14“To the messenger of the church in Laodicea, write:

‘The Amen, the witness who is faithful and true, the originator of God’s creation, says this:

15‘I know your actions, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were cold or hot. 16Since you are lukewarm and neither hot nor cold, I am going to spit you out of my mouth. 17You say, “I am rich. I have become wealthy. I don’t need anything.” Yet you don’t realize that you are miserable, pitiful, poor, blind, and naked. 18Therefore, I advise you to buy from me gold purified in fire so you may be rich, white clothes to wear so your shameful nakedness won’t show, and ointment to put on your eyes so you may see. 19I correct and discipline those whom I love, so be serious and repent! 20Look! I am standing at the door and knocking. If anyone listens to my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he will eat with me. 21To the one who conquers I will give a place to sit with me on my throne, just as I have conquered and have sat down with my Father on his throne.

22‘Let everyone listen to what the Spirit says to the churches.’”