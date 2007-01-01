Aramaic Bible in Plain English

And behold how much the love of The Father abounds to us, that he has called us and also has made* us children; because of this, the world does not know us, because it does not know him.

Beloved, now we are the children of God, and it has not been revealed until now what we are going to be, but we know that when he has been revealed, we shall be in his likeness, and we shall see him just as what he is.

And everyone who has this hope upon him purifies himself, just as he is pure.

4But whoever commits sin commits evil, for sin is entirely evil. 5And you know that he was revealed to take away our sins and there is no sin in him. 6No one who remains in him commits sin, and no one who sins has seen him, neither has he known him. 7Children, let no one deceive you; he who does righteousness is righteous even as The Messiah* also is righteous. 8He who commits sin is from Satan*, because Satan* is a sinner from the beginning. The Son of God appeared for this reason: To destroy the works of Satan*. 9No one who is begotten from God commits sin, because his seed is in him and he is not able to sin because he has been begotten from God. 10By this the children of God are distinguished from the children of Satan: no one who does not do righteousness, neither loves his brother, is from God.

11For this is the commandment that you have heard from the first: "You shall love one another", 12Not like Cain who was from The Evil One and murdered his brother; and why did he murder him? Only because his works were evil and those of his brother were righteous.

13Do not be surprised, my brethren, if the world hates you. 14We know that we have departed from death into life by this: Because we love the brethren. He who does not love his brother remains in death. 15For everyone who hates his brother murders a person, and you know that eternal life cannot abide in anyone who murders a person*. 16By this we know his love toward us, for he gave his Life in our place, and it is right for us also that we would give our lives for the sake of our brothers. 17Whoever has worldly possessions and sees his brother who has a need and withholds his compassion from him, how is the love of God in him? 18Children, let us not love one another with words and with speech, but in deeds and in truth. 19And by this we are made known that we are from the truth, and we assure our hearts before he comes*. 20For if our heart condemns us, how much greater is God than our heart? And he knows all things. 21Beloved, if our heart does not condemn us, we have boldness before God. 22And we shall receive all the things that we ask from him, because we keep his commandments and we do good before him.

23And this is his commandment: that we believe in The Name of his Son, Yeshua The Messiah, and we should love one another, as he commanded us*. 24And whoever keeps his commandments is kept* by him and he dwells in him, and by this we perceive that he lodges in us, from his Spirit, that one whom he has given to us.