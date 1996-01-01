1Let the godly sing for joy to the LORD;

it is fitting for the pure to praise him.

2Praise the LORD with melodies on the lyre;

make music for him on the ten-stringed harp.

3Sing a new song of praise to him;

play skillfully on the harp, and sing with joy.

4For the word of the LORD holds true,

and we can trust everything he does.

5He loves whatever is just and good;

the unfailing love of the LORD fills the earth.

6The LORD merely spoke,

and the heavens were created.

He breathed the word,

and all the stars were born.

7He assigned the sea its boundaries

and locked the oceans in vast reservoirs.

8Let the whole world fear the LORD,

and let everyone stand in awe of him.

9For when he spoke, the world began!

It appeared at his command.

10The LORD frustrates the plans of the nations

and thwarts all their schemes.

11But the LORD’s plans stand firm forever;

his intentions can never be shaken.

12What joy for the nation whose God is the LORD,

whose people he has chosen as his inheritance.

13The LORD looks down from heaven

and sees the whole human race.

14From his throne he observes

all who live on the earth.

15He made their hearts,

so he understands everything they do.

16The best-equipped army cannot save a king,

nor is great strength enough to save a warrior.

17Don’t count on your warhorse to give you victory—

for all its strength, it cannot save you.

18But the LORD watches over those who fear him,

those who rely on his unfailing love.

19He rescues them from death

and keeps them alive in times of famine.

20We put our hope in the LORD.

He is our help and our shield.

21In him our hearts rejoice,

for we trust in his holy name.

22Let your unfailing love surround us, LORD,

for our hope is in you alone.