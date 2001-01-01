◄ Psalm 95 ► English Standard Version Par ▾ Let Us Sing Songs of Praise 1Oh come, let us sing to the Lord;

let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation!

2Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving;

let us make a joyful noise to him with songs of praise!

3For the Lord is a great God,

and a great King above all gods.

4In his hand are the depths of the earth;

the heights of the mountains are his also.

5The sea is his, for he made it,

and his hands formed the dry land. 6Oh come, let us worship and bow down;

let us kneel before the Lord, our Maker!

7For he is our God,

and we are the people of his pasture,

and the sheep of his hand.

Today, if you hear his voice,

8do not harden your hearts, as at Meribah,

as on the day at Massah in the wilderness,

9when your fathers put me to the test

and put me to the proof, though they had seen my work.

10For forty years I loathed that generation

and said, “They are a people who go astray in their heart,

and they have not known my ways.”

11Therefore I swore in my wrath,

“They shall not enter my rest.”



