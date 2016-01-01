How Great Are Your Works!

A Psalm. A song for the Sabbath day.

1It is good to praise the LORD,

and to sing praises to Your name, O Most High,

2to proclaim Your loving devotion in the morning

and Your faithfulness at night

3with the ten-stringed harp

and the melody of the lyre.

4For You, O LORD, have made me glad by Your deeds;

I sing for joy at the works of Your hands.

5How great are Your works, O LORD,

how deep are Your thoughts!

6A senseless man does not know,

and a fool does not understand,

7that though the wicked sprout like grass,

and all evildoers flourish,

they will be forever destroyed.

8But You, O LORD, are exalted forever!

9For surely Your enemies, O LORD,

surely Your enemies will perish;

all evildoers will be scattered.

10But You have exalted my horn like that of a wild ox;

with fine oil I have been anointed.

11My eyes see the downfall of my enemies;

my ears hear the wailing of my wicked foes.

12The righteous will flourish like a palm tree,

and grow like a cedar in Lebanon.

13Planted in the house of the LORD,

they will flourish in the courts of our God.

14In old age they will still bear fruit;

healthy and green they will remain,

15to proclaim, “The LORD is upright; He is my Rock,

and in Him there is no unrighteousness.”