How Great Are Your Works!
A Psalm. A song for the Sabbath day.
1It is good to praise the LORD,
and to sing praises to Your name, O Most High,
2to proclaim Your loving devotion in the morning
and Your faithfulness at night
3with the ten-stringed harp
4For You, O LORD, have made me glad by Your deeds;
I sing for joy at the works of Your hands.
5How great are Your works, O LORD,
6A senseless man does not know,
and a fool does not understand,
7that though the wicked sprout like grass,
and all evildoers flourish,
they will be forever destroyed.
8But You, O LORD, are exalted forever!
9For surely Your enemies, O LORD,
surely Your enemies will perish;
all evildoers will be scattered.
10But You have exalted my horn like that of a wild ox;
with fine oil I have been anointed.
11My eyes see the downfall of my enemies;
my ears hear the wailing of my wicked foes.a
12The righteous will flourish like a palm tree,
and grow like a cedar in Lebanon.
13Planted in the house of the LORD,
they will flourish in the courts of our God.
14In old age they will still bear fruit;
healthy and green they will remain,
15to proclaim, “The LORD is upright; He is my Rock,
and in Him there is no unrighteousness.”
Footnotes:
11 a Or my ears hear evildoers when they rise against me
The Berean Bible (www.Berean.Bible) Berean Study Bible (BSB) © 2016, 2020 by Bible Hub and Berean.Bible. Used by Permission. All rights Reserved. Free downloads and licensing available. See also the Berean Literal Bible and Berean Interlinear Bible.
