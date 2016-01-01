2 Timothy 1

Paul’s Greeting to Timothy
1Paul, an apostle of Christ Jesus by the will of God, according to the promise of life in Christ Jesus,
2To Timothy, my beloved child:
Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.
Faithfulness under Persecution
3I thank God, whom I serve with a clear conscience as did my forefathers, as I constantly remember you night and day in my prayers. 4Recalling your tears, I long to see you so that I may be filled with joy.
5I am reminded of your sincere faith, which first dwelt in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice, and I am convinced is in you as well.
6For this reason I remind you to fan into flame the gift of God, which is in you through the laying on of my hands. 7For God has not given us a spirit of fear,a but of power, love, and self-control.
8So do not be ashamed of the testimony of our Lord, or of me, His prisoner. Instead, join me in suffering for the gospel by the power of God. 9He has saved us and called us to a holy calling, not because of our works, but by His own purpose and by the grace He granted us in Christ Jesus before time began.b 10And now He has revealed this grace through the appearing of our Savior, Christ Jesus, who has abolished death and illuminated the way to life and immortality through the gospel, 11to which I was appointed as a preacher, an apostle, and a teacher.
12For this reason, even though I suffer as I do, I am not ashamed; for I know whom I have believed, and I am convinced that He is able to guard what I have entrusted to Himc for that day.
Holding to Sound Teaching
13Hold on to the pattern of sound teachingd you have heard from me, with the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus. 14Guard the treasure entrusted to you,e with the help of the Holy Spirit who dwells in us.
15You know that everyone in the province of Asiaf has deserted me, including Phygelus and Hermogenes.
16May the Lord grant mercy to the household of Onesiphorus, because he has often refreshed me and was unashamed of my chains. 17Indeed, when he arrived in Rome, he searched diligently until he found me.
18May the Lord grant Onesiphorus His mercy on that day. You know very well how much he ministered to me in Ephesus.
Footnotes:
7 a Or timidity or cowardice
9 b Literally before times eternal
12 c Or what He has entrusted to me
13 d Literally sound words
14 e Or the good deposit entrusted to you
15 f Literally in Asia; Asia was a Roman province in what is now western Turkey.
Berean Standard Bible (BSB) printed 2016, 2020, 2022, 2025 by Bible Hub and Berean.Bible. Produced in cooperation with Bible Hub, Discovery Bible, unfoldingWord, Bible Aquifer, OpenBible.com, and the Berean Bible Translation Committee. This text of God's Word has been dedicated to the public domain. Free downloads and unlimited usage available. See also the Berean Literal Bible and Berean Interlinear Bible.
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2 Timothy 1 SummaryHolding to Sound Teaching
Verses 1–2 – Greeting
Verses 3–5 – Thankful Remembrance
Verses 6–7 – Rekindle the Gift
Verses 8–12 – Unashamed Suffering for the Gospel
Verses 13–14 – Guard the Good Deposit
Verses 15–18 – Desertion and Loyalty
2 Timothy 1 serves as a powerful letter from the apostle Paul to his faithful apprentice, Timothy. Filled with personal memories, heartfelt expressions of faith, and poignant encouragements, this chapter beautifully encapsulates the essence of spiritual mentorship, courage in the face of adversity, and unwavering commitment to the Gospel.
Verse-by-Verse
Authorship and Setting
Paul’s wording (“appointed a preacher, an apostle, and a teacher,” v. 11) matches his self-description in earlier letters (1 Timothy 2:7; Galatians 1:1), reinforcing authentic Pauline authorship. Internal references to a second Roman imprisonment align with church tradition that Paul wrote 2 Timothy in the Mamertine Prison around A.D. 66-67, during Nero’s final wave of persecution that followed the Great Fire of Rome (A.D. 64).
Timothy’s Family Roots
Acts 16:1-3 records Timothy’s mixed heritage: a Jewish-believing mother and a Greek father. Archaeologists have located the ancient synagogue in Lystra’s neighboring city of Iconium, illustrating the vibrant Jewish community that likely shaped Lois and Eunice. Their early instruction echoes Deuteronomy 6:6-7, showing how home-based faith formation prepared Timothy for leadership.
Roman Imprisonment Realities
The Mamertine Prison, still visible in Rome, was a damp underground cell. Prisoners depended entirely on friends for food and clothing (cf. 2 Timothy 4:13). Onesiphorus’s risky visits (v. 17) highlight first-century courage. Roman records show that visitors to condemned traitors were themselves eyed with suspicion, explaining why many Asian believers “turned away” (v. 15).
Rekindling Spiritual Gifts
“Fan into flame” (v. 6) pictures a dying coal being stirred back to life. The gift may refer to Timothy’s pastoral calling (1 Timothy 4:14). Paul links boldness to God’s indwelling Spirit: “For God has not given us a spirit of fear” (v. 7). Similar language in Romans 8:15 reveals the same contrast between slavery to fear and the Spirit of adoption.
• Power—Acts 1:8 promises power to witness.
• Love—John 13:35 marks Christians by love.
• Self-control—Galatians 5:23 lists self-control as fruit of the Spirit.
Not Ashamed—Public Loyalty to Christ
“Do not be ashamed” (v. 8) repeats Romans 1:16, “I am not ashamed of the gospel”. Shame culture in the Greco-Roman world prized public honor; aligning with a condemned prisoner was social suicide. Paul counters with eternal perspective: Christ “abolished death” (v. 10), so present disgrace is fleeting.
Guarding the Good Deposit
The “good deposit” (v. 14) is the unaltered gospel. Jude 3 calls believers to “contend for the faith once for all entrusted to the saints.” The Holy Spirit is both seal and protector (Ephesians 1:13-14). Timothy is urged to keep the exact pattern (“hypotuposis,” 1 Timothy 1:16) of Paul’s healthy teaching, neither adding cultural trends nor subtracting hard truths.
Phygelus, Hermogenes, and Onesiphorus
Desertion by Asian believers stung Paul; Asia Minor (modern-day Turkey) once thrived with churches Paul planted (Acts 19). Yet one man, Onesiphorus, “searched hard” in Rome and refreshed Paul. His household’s faithfulness mirrors Rahab’s family salvation (Joshua 6:25). The mention of “the Day of the Lord” (v. 18) underscores eternal reward for earthly courage (Matthew 25:34-40).
Mentor and Protégé Across Scripture
• Moses and Joshua (Deuteronomy 31:7-8)—charge to be strong.
• Elijah and Elisha (2 Kings 2:9-10)—passing of the mantle.
• Paul and Timothy—model for multi-generational discipleship (2 Timothy 2:2).
Christ’s Triumph Over Death
Verse 10’s phrase “abolished death” echoes Hosea 13:14 and is fulfilled in Christ’s resurrection (1 Corinthians 15:54-57). “Life and immortality” contrast with Greek philosophy’s uncertain afterlife. Paul presents the gospel as the only sure escape from death’s grip.
Practical Courage Today
Believers facing ridicule or legal pressure can draw from 2 Timothy 1:7. The same Spirit who empowered first-century martyrs lives in modern Christians (Ephesians 3:16). Holding to sound words (v. 13) guards against both open denial and subtle drift.
Key Cross-References
• Romans 8:38-39—nothing separates us from Christ’s love.
• Philippians 1:20—Paul’s expectation to exalt Christ “whether by life or by death.”
• Hebrews 13:3—remember prisoners as if chained with them.
• Revelation 2:10—“Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life.”
2 Timothy 1 circles back to one theme: loyalty to Christ and His gospel at any cost. The letter opens with tender encouragement, grounds courage in the Spirit’s power, and ends with examples to shun or follow. That heartbeat still calls every generation to guard the treasure and fan the flame.
Connections to Additional ScripturesRomans 1:16
I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes.
1 Corinthians 12:4-7
Discusses the variety of spiritual gifts given by the Spirit for the common good.
Ephesians 6:10-18
Encourages believers to put on the full armor of God to stand firm against spiritual challenges.
Hebrews 10:23-25
Urges believers to hold unswervingly to the hope we profess and to encourage one another.
Teaching PointsPaul's Greeting and Thanksgiving (2 Timothy 1:1-5)
Paul identifies himself as an apostle by the will of God, emphasizing his divine calling (v. 1).
He expresses gratitude for Timothy's sincere faith, which first lived in his grandmother Lois and mother Eunice (v. 5).
Encouragement to Be Bold (2 Timothy 1:6-7)
Paul urges Timothy to fan into flame the gift of God (v. 6), highlighting the need for active participation in nurturing spiritual gifts.
He reminds Timothy that God has given us a spirit not of fear, but of power, love, and self-discipline (v. 7).
Call to Endure Hardship (2 Timothy 1:8-12)
Timothy is encouraged not to be ashamed of the testimony about the Lord or of Paul, His prisoner (v. 8).
Paul speaks of the gospel's power and his own suffering for it, affirming his confidence in God's ability to guard what has been entrusted to him (v. 12).
Hold to Sound Teaching (2 Timothy 1:13-14)
Timothy is instructed to hold on to the pattern of sound teaching with faith and love in Christ Jesus (v. 13).
The importance of guarding the good deposit through the Holy Spirit is emphasized (v. 14).
Examples of Faithfulness and Desertion (2 Timothy 1:15-18)
Paul contrasts those who have deserted him with Onesiphorus, who showed great loyalty and service (v. 15-18).
Practical ApplicationsNurture Your Spiritual Gifts
Identify and actively develop the gifts God has given you, seeking opportunities to use them for His glory.
Embrace a Spirit of Boldness
Overcome fear by relying on the power, love, and self-discipline provided by the Holy Spirit.
Stand Firm in the Gospel
Be prepared to endure hardship for the sake of the gospel, trusting in God's faithfulness.
Guard Sound Doctrine
Commit to studying and adhering to biblical teachings, ensuring that your faith is rooted in truth.
Be a Faithful Friend
Support and encourage fellow believers, especially those facing trials, as Onesiphorus did for Paul.
People1. Paul
Described as "an apostle of Christ Jesus by the will of God" (2 Timothy 1:1). Paul is the author of the letter, writing to Timothy to encourage and instruct him. The Greek term "ἀπόστολος" (apostolos) signifies one who is sent with a message, emphasizing Paul's role as a messenger of the Gospel.
2. Timothy
Referred to as "my beloved child" (2 Timothy 1:2). Timothy is the recipient of the letter, a young pastor and close companion of Paul. The Greek word "τέκνον" (teknon) is used here, indicating a close, familial relationship, often translated as "child" or "son."
3. Lois
Mentioned as "your grandmother" (2 Timothy 1:5). Lois is noted for her sincere faith, which she passed on to her daughter and grandson. The Greek name "Λωΐς" (Lois) is of uncertain origin but is recognized here as a matriarch of faith in Timothy's family.
4. Eunice
Identified as "your mother" (2 Timothy 1:5). Eunice is praised for her genuine faith, which she shared with her son, Timothy. The Greek name "Εὐνίκη" (Eunice) means "good victory," reflecting her victorious faith life.
5. Onesiphorus
Mentioned as one who "often refreshed me and was not ashamed of my chains" (2 Timothy 1:16). Onesiphorus is commended for his loyalty and support of Paul during his imprisonment. The Greek name "Ὀνησίφορος" (Onesiphorus) means "bringing profit," highlighting his beneficial actions towards Paul.
Places1. Paul's Imprisonment Location
While not explicitly named in 2 Timothy 1, it is understood from historical context and other biblical references that Paul is writing from a Roman prison. This setting underscores the urgency and personal nature of his letter to Timothy, as Paul faces the reality of his impending martyrdom.
2. Lystra
Although not directly mentioned in 2 Timothy 1, Lystra is significant as Timothy's hometown, where Paul first met him during his missionary journeys (Acts 16:1-3). This background is relevant as Paul refers to Timothy's sincere faith, which first lived in his grandmother Lois and his mother Eunice (2 Timothy 1:5).
3. Ephesus
Again, not directly mentioned in this chapter, but Ephesus is where Timothy is believed to be ministering at the time of receiving this letter. Paul had a long and impactful ministry in Ephesus, and Timothy was left there to oversee the church (1 Timothy 1:3).
Events1. Paul's Greeting to Timothy
Paul opens the letter by identifying himself as "an apostle of Christ Jesus by the will of God" (2 Timothy 1:1). He addresses Timothy as "my beloved child" (2 Timothy 1:2), emphasizing their close spiritual relationship.
2. Thanksgiving and Remembrance
Paul expresses gratitude to God, whom he serves with a clear conscience, as did his ancestors. He mentions his constant prayers for Timothy, recalling Timothy's tears and longing to see him (2 Timothy 1:3-4).
3. Reminder of Timothy's Sincere Faith
Paul acknowledges Timothy's "sincere faith," which first lived in his grandmother Lois and his mother Eunice (2 Timothy 1:5). The Greek word for "sincere" (ἀνυπόκριτος, anypokritos) implies a genuine, unhypocritical faith.
4. Encouragement to Rekindle the Gift of God
Paul urges Timothy to "fan into flame the gift of God" that is in him through the laying on of Paul's hands (2 Timothy 1:6). The Greek term for "fan into flame" (ἀναζωπυρέω, anazopyreō) suggests a continuous action of keeping the gift active and vibrant.
5. Spirit of Power, Love, and Self-discipline
Paul reminds Timothy that "God has not given us a spirit of timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline" (2 Timothy 1:7). The Greek word for "self-discipline" (σωφρονισμός, sophronismos) can also be translated as "sound mind" or "self-control."
6. Call to Not Be Ashamed of the Gospel
Paul encourages Timothy not to be ashamed of the testimony about the Lord or of Paul, His prisoner. Instead, Timothy is to join in suffering for the gospel by the power of God (2 Timothy 1:8).
7. God's Purpose and Grace
Paul speaks of God's salvation and holy calling, not based on works but on His own purpose and grace, given in Christ Jesus before time began (2 Timothy 1:9).
8. Manifestation of Christ Jesus
Paul highlights that Christ Jesus has abolished death and brought life and immortality to light through the gospel (2 Timothy 1:10).
9. Paul's Appointment as a Preacher, Apostle, and Teacher
Paul states that he was appointed a preacher, apostle, and teacher of the gospel, which is why he suffers, yet he is not ashamed because he knows whom he has believed (2 Timothy 1:11-12).
10. Exhortation to Hold to Sound Teaching
Paul instructs Timothy to "hold on to the pattern of sound teaching" he has heard from Paul, with faith and love in Christ Jesus (2 Timothy 1:13).
11. Guarding the Good Deposit
Timothy is urged to guard the good deposit entrusted to him, with the help of the Holy Spirit who dwells in them (2 Timothy 1:14).
12. Desertion by Some in Asia
Paul mentions that everyone in the province of Asia has deserted him, including Phygelus and Hermogenes (2 Timothy 1:15).
13. Commendation of Onesiphorus
Paul commends Onesiphorus for often refreshing him and not being ashamed of his chains. Onesiphorus searched hard for Paul in Rome and found him (2 Timothy 1:16-17).
14. Prayer for Onesiphorus' Household
Paul prays for mercy on the household of Onesiphorus and acknowledges the many services he rendered in Ephesus (2 Timothy 1:18).
Lessons from 2 Timothy 1
1. Embrace Your Spiritual Heritage
2. Fan into Flame the Gift of God
3. Live with Power, Love, and Self-Discipline
4. Do Not Be Ashamed of the Gospel
5. Join in Suffering for the Gospel
6. Remember Your Holy Calling
7. Trust in the Eternal Purpose of Christ
8. Guard the Good Deposit Entrusted to You
9. Be Strengthened by Grace
10. Find Encouragement in Fellowship
Topics1. Greeting and Thanksgiving (2 Timothy 1:1-3)
Paul opens the letter with a greeting, identifying himself as "an apostle of Christ Jesus by the will of God" (v. 1). He expresses gratitude to God, whom he serves with a clear conscience, as did his ancestors. The Greek term for "apostle" (ἀπόστολος, apostolos) emphasizes his role as a messenger sent by Christ.
2. Paul’s Remembrance and Prayers (2 Timothy 1:3-4)
Paul recalls Timothy in his prayers, expressing a deep longing to see him. The emotional tone highlights the close relationship between Paul and Timothy, with the Greek word for "longing" (ἐπιποθῶν, epipothōn) indicating a strong desire.
3. Sincere Faith of Timothy (2 Timothy 1:5)
Paul acknowledges the sincere faith that dwells in Timothy, which first lived in his grandmother Lois and his mother Eunice. The Greek word for "sincere" (ἀνυποκρίτου, anypokritou) means genuine or without hypocrisy.
4. Encouragement to Rekindle the Gift (2 Timothy 1:6-7)
Paul urges Timothy to "fan into flame the gift of God" (v. 6), referring to the spiritual gift imparted through the laying on of hands. The Greek word for "gift" (χάρισμα, charisma) denotes a grace-given ability. Paul reminds Timothy that God gave them a spirit "not of fear, but of power, love, and self-discipline" (v. 7).
5. Call to Not Be Ashamed (2 Timothy 1:8-10)
Timothy is encouraged not to be ashamed of the testimony about the Lord or of Paul, His prisoner. Instead, he is to join in suffering for the gospel by the power of God. The Greek word for "ashamed" (ἐπαισχυνθῇς, epaischynthēs) suggests a sense of embarrassment or reluctance.
6. Paul’s Apostolic Mission (2 Timothy 1:11-12)
Paul describes his appointment as a preacher, apostle, and teacher of the gospel. Despite suffering, he is not ashamed because he knows whom he has believed. The Greek term for "appointed" (ἐτέθην, etethēn) indicates being set or placed in a position.
7. Exhortation to Hold to Sound Teaching (2 Timothy 1:13-14)
Timothy is instructed to "hold on to the pattern of sound teaching" with faith and love in Christ Jesus. The Greek word for "pattern" (ὑποτύπωσιν, hypotypōsin) refers to a model or example to be followed.
8. Faithfulness and Desertion (2 Timothy 1:15-18)
Paul mentions that everyone in Asia has deserted him, including Phygelus and Hermogenes. In contrast, Onesiphorus is commended for his loyalty and service. The Greek word for "deserted" (ἀπεστράφησαν, apestraphēsan) conveys the idea of turning away or abandoning.
Themes1. Apostolic Authority and Calling
Paul begins by affirming his role as an apostle "by the will of God" (2 Timothy 1:1). This establishes the divine authority behind his message and mission, rooted in the Greek term "ἀπόστολος" (apostolos), meaning one who is sent with a commission.
2. Spiritual Heritage and Faith
Paul acknowledges Timothy's sincere faith, which first lived in his grandmother Lois and his mother Eunice (2 Timothy 1:5). This highlights the importance of a godly heritage and the transmission of faith across generations.
3. Gift of God and Spiritual Boldness
Timothy is reminded to "fan into flame the gift of God" (2 Timothy 1:6). The Greek word "χάρισμα" (charisma) refers to a spiritual gift, emphasizing the need for active cultivation and boldness in ministry.
4. Power, Love, and Self-discipline
Paul contrasts a spirit of fear with one of "power, love, and self-discipline" (2 Timothy 1:7). The Greek word "δύναμις" (dynamis) for power underscores the divine enablement for Christian living and witness.
5. Suffering for the Gospel
Paul encourages Timothy not to be ashamed of the testimony about the Lord or of Paul, His prisoner, but to "join me in suffering for the gospel" (2 Timothy 1:8). This theme of suffering is central to the Christian experience and mission.
6. Salvation and Holy Calling
The passage speaks of God's purpose and grace, given "before the beginning of time" (2 Timothy 1:9). The Greek term "πρόθεσις" (prothesis) for purpose indicates a divine plan, emphasizing the eternal nature of God's calling.
7. Christ's Victory Over Death
Paul proclaims that Christ "has destroyed death and has brought life and immortality to light through the gospel" (2 Timothy 1:10). This victory is central to the Christian hope and message.
8. Guarding the Good Deposit
Timothy is urged to "guard the good deposit" entrusted to him (2 Timothy 1:14). The Greek word "παραθήκη" (paratheke) refers to something valuable entrusted for safekeeping, highlighting the responsibility to preserve the truth of the gospel.
9. Faithfulness and Loyalty
Paul contrasts those who have deserted him with Onesiphorus, who showed loyalty and support (2 Timothy 1:15-18). This theme underscores the importance of faithfulness in relationships and ministry.
Prayer PointsPray for the courage to boldly proclaim the gospel without fear.
Ask God to help you identify and develop your spiritual gifts.
Seek strength and perseverance in the face of trials and opposition.
Pray for discernment to hold fast to sound doctrine and reject false teachings.
Lift up fellow believers who are enduring hardships, asking for God's comfort and strength for them.
Answering Tough Questions1. In 2 Timothy 1:1, how can we be certain Paul actually wrote these words, given disputes over the letter’s authenticity?
2. In 2 Timothy 1:7, does “a spirit not of fear” contradict human experiences of fear and anxiety, or is this just idealistic language?
3. In 2 Timothy 1:10, Jesus is described as having “destroyed death,” but critics argue that physical death remains—how is this scientifically or historically verifiable?
4. In 2 Timothy 1:15, Phygelus and Hermogenes abandon Paul, yet they appear nowhere else—does the lack of external evidence call the narrative into question?
5. If 2 Timothy 1:14 urges guarding the truth, why have different Christian sects developed conflicting doctrines despite following the same text?
Bible Study Discussion Questions
1. How does Paul's relationship with Timothy, as shown in this chapter, inspire you in your own mentoring relationships?
2. In verses 3-7, what can we learn from the faith of Lois and Eunice, and how they impacted Timothy?
3. How do you interpret "fan into flame the gift of God" in your own spiritual journey?
4. How can you practically embody a spirit of power, love, and self-discipline in your daily life?
5. Paul urges Timothy to join him in suffering for the gospel. How can we find courage to face adversity for our faith in modern times?
6. Paul says he is not ashamed because he knows whom he has believed in (verse 12). How can this conviction be applied to your own faith journey?
7. How can we guard what has been entrusted to us by God as Paul advised Timothy?
8. What does it mean to you to "retain the sound doctrine" in your life and in your church?
9. How can the story of Onesiphorus's unashamed assistance to Paul inspire us to serve others?
10. How do you respond when others desert or disappoint you, as Paul was by Phygelus and Hermogenes?
11. What are the practical ways to show our loyalty and support to fellow believers who are going through tough times?
12. How does the concept of spiritual heritage impact your understanding of faith and discipleship?
13. What are some steps you can take to cultivate a spirit of unashamed witness in your own life?
14. How can we ensure that we're not just hearers of the Word, but also doers, as Paul instructed Timothy?
15. How does Paul's unyielding faith in imprisonment challenge your perspective on suffering and trials?
16. How does the presence of the Holy Spirit help us in guarding our faith?
17. What are some of the gifts that God has given you, and how can you use them to serve Him and others?
18. How can the faith and steadfastness of Timothy inspire you in your journey with God?
19. How can Paul's hope and trust in God's protection influence your understanding of God's faithfulness in your life?
20. How does this chapter shape your understanding of the role of spiritual mentorship in Christian life?
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