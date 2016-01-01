2 Timothy 1

Paul’s Greeting to Timothy

(1 Timothy 1:1–2)

1Paul, an apostle of Christ Jesus by the will of God, according to the promise of life in Christ Jesus,

2To Timothy, my beloved child:

Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.

Faithfulness under Persecution

(Matthew 10:16–25)

3I thank God, whom I serve with a clear conscience as did my forefathers, as I constantly remember you night and day in my prayers. 4Recalling your tears, I long to see you so that I may be filled with joy.

5I am reminded of your sincere faith, which first dwelt in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice, and I am convinced is in you as well.

6For this reason I remind you to fan into flame the gift of God, which is in you through the laying on of my hands. 7For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and self-control.

8So do not be ashamed of the testimony of our Lord, or of me, His prisoner. Instead, join me in suffering for the gospel by the power of God. 9He has saved us and called us to a holy calling, not because of our works, but by His own purpose and by the grace He granted us in Christ Jesus before time began. 10And now He has revealed this grace through the appearing of our Savior, Christ Jesus, who has abolished death and illuminated the way to life and immortality through the gospel, 11to which I was appointed as a preacher, an apostle, and a teacher.

12For this reason, even though I suffer as I do, I am not ashamed; for I know whom I have believed, and I am convinced that He is able to guard what I have entrusted to Him for that day.

Holding to Sound Teaching

13Hold on to the pattern of sound teaching you have heard from me, with the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus. 14Guard the treasure entrusted to you, with the help of the Holy Spirit who dwells in us.

15You know that everyone in the Province of Asia has deserted me, including Phygelus and Hermogenes.

16May the Lord grant mercy to the household of Onesiphorus, because he has often refreshed me and was unashamed of my chains. 17Indeed, when he arrived in Rome, he searched diligently until he found me.

18May the Lord grant Onesiphorus His mercy on that day. You know very well how much he ministered to me in Ephesus.