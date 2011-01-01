◄ Psalm 116 ► New International Version Par ▾ Psalm 116 1I love the Lord, for he heard my voice; he heard my cry for mercy. 2Because he turned his ear to me, I will call on him as long as I live. 3The cords of death entangled me, the anguish of the grave came over me; I was overcome by distress and sorrow. 4Then I called on the name of the Lord: “Lord, save me!” 5The Lord is gracious and righteous; our God is full of compassion. 6The Lord protects the unwary; when I was brought low, he saved me. 7Return to your rest, my soul, for the Lord has been good to you. 8For you, Lord, have delivered me from death, my eyes from tears, my feet from stumbling, 9that I may walk before the Lord in the land of the living. 10I trusted in the Lord when I said, “I am greatly afflicted”; 11in my alarm I said, “Everyone is a liar.” 12What shall I return to the Lord for all his goodness to me? 13I will lift up the cup of salvation and call on the name of the Lord. 14I will fulfill my vows to the Lord in the presence of all his people. 15Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants. 16Truly I am your servant, Lord; I serve you just as my mother did; you have freed me from my chains. 17I will sacrifice a thank offering to you and call on the name of the Lord. 18I will fulfill my vows to the Lord in the presence of all his people, 19in the courts of the house of the Lord— in your midst, Jerusalem. Praise the Lord. New International Version (NIV) Holy Bible, New International Version®, NIV® Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.® Used by permission. All rights reserved worldwide.



Bible Hub