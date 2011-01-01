Psalm 113
Praise the Lord, you his servants;
praise the name of the Lord.
2Let the name of the Lord be praised,
both now and forevermore.
3From the rising of the sun to the place where it sets,
the name of the Lord is to be praised.
4The Lord is exalted over all the nations,
his glory above the heavens.
5Who is like the Lord our God,
the One who sits enthroned on high,
6who stoops down to look
on the heavens and the earth?
7He raises the poor from the dust
and lifts the needy from the ash heap;
8he seats them with princes,
with the princes of his people.
9He settles the childless woman in her home
as a happy mother of children.
Praise the Lord.
Footnotes:
a 1 Hebrew Hallelu Yah; also in verse 9
New International Version (NIV)
Holy Bible, New International Version®, NIV® Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.® Used by permission. All rights reserved worldwide.
Bible Hub