GOD'S WORD® Translation

1[For the choir director; a psalm by David.] The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky displays what his hands have made.

2One day tells a story to the next. One night shares knowledge with the next

3without talking, without words, without their voices being heard.

4[Yet,] their sound has gone out into the entire world, their message to the ends of the earth. He has set up a tent in the heavens for the sun,

5which comes out of its chamber like a bridegroom. Like a champion, it is eager to run its course.

6It rises from one end of the heavens. It circles around to the other. Nothing is hidden from its heat.

7The teachings of the LORD are perfect. They renew the soul. The testimony of the LORD is dependable. It makes gullible people wise.

8The instructions of the LORD are correct. They make the heart rejoice. The command of the LORD is radiant. It makes the eyes shine.

9The fear of the LORD is pure. It endures forever. The decisions of the LORD are true. They are completely fair.

10They are more desirable than gold, even the finest gold. They are sweeter than honey, even the drippings from a honeycomb.

11As your servant I am warned by them. There is a great reward in following them.

12Who can notice every mistake? Forgive my hidden faults.

13Keep me from sinning. Do not let anyone gain control over me. Then I will be blameless, and I will be free from any great offense.

14May the words from my mouth and the thoughts from my heart be acceptable to you, O LORD, my rock and my defender.