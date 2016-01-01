The Heavens Declare the Glory of God
For the choirmaster. A Psalm of David.
1The heavens declare the glory of God;
the skies proclaim the work of His hands.
2Day after day they pour forth speech;
night after night they reveal knowledge.
3Without speech or language,
without a sound to be heard,a
4their voiceb has gone out into all the earth,
their words to the ends of the world.c
In the heavens He has pitched
5Like a bridegroom emerging from his chamber,
like a champion rejoicing to run his course,
6it rises at one end of the heavens
and runs its circuit to the other;
nothing is deprived of its warmth.
7The Law of the LORD is perfect,
reviving the soul;
the testimony of the LORD is trustworthy,
8The precepts of the LORD are right,
bringing joy to the heart;
the commandments of the LORD are radiant,
9The fear of the LORD is pure,
enduring forever;
the judgments of the LORD are true,
10They are more precious than gold,
than much pure gold;
they are sweeter than honey,
11By them indeed Your servant is warned;
in keeping them is great reward.
12Who can discern his own errors?
Cleanse me from my hidden faults.
13Keep Your servant also from willful sins;
may they not rule over me.
Then I will be blameless
and cleansed of great transgression.
14May the words of my mouth
and the meditation of my heart
be pleasing in Your sight,
O LORD, my Rock and my Redeemer.
Footnotes:
3 a Or There is no speech or language where their voice is not heard
4 b LXX, Syriac, and Vulgate; Hebrew their measuring line
4 c Cited in Romans 10:18
The Berean Bible (www.Berean.Bible) Berean Study Bible (BSB) © 2016, 2020 by Bible Hub and Berean.Bible. Used by Permission. All rights Reserved. Free downloads and licensing available. See also the Berean Literal Bible and Berean Interlinear Bible.
