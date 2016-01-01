The Heavens Declare the Glory of God

For the choirmaster. A Psalm of David.

1The heavens declare the glory of God;

the skies proclaim the work of His hands.

2Day after day they pour forth speech;

night after night they reveal knowledge.

3Without speech or language,

without a sound to be heard,

4their voice has gone out into all the earth,

their words to the ends of the world.

In the heavens He has pitched

a tent for the sun.

5Like a bridegroom emerging from his chamber,

like a champion rejoicing to run his course,

6it rises at one end of the heavens

and runs its circuit to the other;

nothing is deprived of its warmth.

7The Law of the LORD is perfect,

reviving the soul;

the testimony of the LORD is trustworthy,

making wise the simple.

8The precepts of the LORD are right,

bringing joy to the heart;

the commandments of the LORD are radiant,

giving light to the eyes.

9The fear of the LORD is pure,

enduring forever;

the judgments of the LORD are true,

being altogether righteous.

10They are more precious than gold,

than much pure gold;

they are sweeter than honey,

than honey from the comb.

11By them indeed Your servant is warned;

in keeping them is great reward.

12Who can discern his own errors?

Cleanse me from my hidden faults.

13Keep Your servant also from willful sins;

may they not rule over me.

Then I will be blameless

and cleansed of great transgression.

14May the words of my mouth

and the meditation of my heart

be pleasing in Your sight,

O LORD, my Rock and my Redeemer.