Psalm 19
Berean Study Bible Par ▾ 

The Heavens Declare the Glory of God

For the choirmaster. A Psalm of David.

1The heavens declare the glory of God;

the skies proclaim the work of His hands.

2Day after day they pour forth speech;

night after night they reveal knowledge.

3Without speech or language,

without a sound to be heard,a

4their voiceb has gone out into all the earth,

their words to the ends of the world.c

In the heavens He has pitched

a tent for the sun.

5Like a bridegroom emerging from his chamber,

like a champion rejoicing to run his course,

6it rises at one end of the heavens

and runs its circuit to the other;

nothing is deprived of its warmth.

7The Law of the LORD is perfect,

reviving the soul;

the testimony of the LORD is trustworthy,

making wise the simple.

8The precepts of the LORD are right,

bringing joy to the heart;

the commandments of the LORD are radiant,

giving light to the eyes.

9The fear of the LORD is pure,

enduring forever;

the judgments of the LORD are true,

being altogether righteous.

10They are more precious than gold,

than much pure gold;

they are sweeter than honey,

than honey from the comb.

11By them indeed Your servant is warned;

in keeping them is great reward.

12Who can discern his own errors?

Cleanse me from my hidden faults.

13Keep Your servant also from willful sins;

may they not rule over me.

Then I will be blameless

and cleansed of great transgression.

14May the words of my mouth

and the meditation of my heart

be pleasing in Your sight,

O LORD, my Rock and my Redeemer.


The Berean Bible (www.Berean.Bible) Berean Study Bible (BSB) © 2016, 2020 by Bible Hub and Berean.Bible. Used by Permission. All rights Reserved. Free downloads and licensing available. See also the Berean Literal Bible and Berean Interlinear Bible.

Bible Hub

Psalm 18
Top of Page
Top of Page