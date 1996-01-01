New Living Translation Par ▾ A song for pilgrims ascending to Jerusalem. 1From the depths of despair, O LORD, I call for your help. 2Hear my cry, O Lord. Pay attention to my prayer. 3LORD, if you kept a record of our sins, who, O Lord, could ever survive? 4But you offer forgiveness, that we might learn to fear you. 5I am counting on the LORD; yes, I am counting on him. I have put my hope in his word. 6I long for the Lord more than sentries long for the dawn, yes, more than sentries long for the dawn. 7O Israel, hope in the LORD; for with the LORD there is unfailing love. His redemption overflows. 8He himself will redeem Israel from every kind of sin.



Bible Hub Holy Bible, New Living Translation, copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale House Foundation. Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers, Inc. , Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. All rights reserved.