Examine Yourselves

1This is the third time I am coming to you. “Every matter must be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.”

2I already warned you the second time I was with you. So now in my absence I write to warn those who sinned earlier and everyone else: If I return, I will not spare anyone, 3since you are demanding proof that Christ is speaking through me. He is not weak in dealing with you, but is powerful among you. 4For although He was indeed crucified in weakness, yet He lives by God’s power. For we are also weak in Him, yet by God’s power we will live with Him concerning you.

5Examine yourselves to see whether you are in the faith; test yourselves. Do you not realize that Jesus Christ is in you—unless you actually fail the test? 6And I hope you will realize that we have not failed the test.

7Now I pray to God that you will not do anything wrong—not that we will appear to have stood the test, but that you will do what is right, even if we appear to have failed. 8For we cannot do anything against the truth, but only for the truth. 9In fact, we rejoice when we are weak but you are strong, and our prayer is for your perfection.

10This is why I write these things while absent, so that when I am present I will not need to be severe in my use of the authority that the Lord gave me for building you up, not for tearing you down.

Benediction and Farewell

11Finally, brothers, rejoice! Aim for perfect harmony, encourage one another, be of one mind, live in peace. And the God of love and peace will be with you.

12Greet one another with a holy kiss.

13All the saints send you greetings.

14The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with all of you. Amen.