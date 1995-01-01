GOD'S WORD® Translation

1Imitate God, since you are the children he loves. 2Live in love as Christ also loved us. He gave his life for us as an offering and sacrifice, a soothing aroma to God.

3Don't let sexual sin, perversion of any kind, or greed even be mentioned among you. This is not appropriate behavior for God's holy people. 4It's not right that dirty stories, foolish talk, or obscene jokes should be mentioned among you either. Instead, give thanks [to God]. 5You know very well that no person who is involved in sexual sin, perversion, or greed (which means worshiping wealth) can have any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.

6Don't let anyone deceive you with meaningless words. It is because of sins like these that God's anger comes to those who refuse to obey him. 7Don't be partners with them.

8Once you lived in the dark, but now the Lord has filled you with light. Live as children who have light. 9Light produces everything that is good, that has God's approval, and that is true. 10Determine which things please the Lord. 11Have nothing to do with the useless works that darkness produces. Instead, expose them for what they are. 12It is shameful to talk about what some people do in secret. 13Light exposes the true character of everything

14because light makes everything easy to see. That's why it says: "Wake up, sleeper! Rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you."

15So then, be very careful how you live. Don't live like foolish people but like wise people. 16Make the most of your opportunities because these are evil days. 17So don't be foolish, but understand what the Lord wants. 18Don't get drunk on wine, which leads to wild living. Instead, be filled with the Spirit?your[ spirit.">] 19by reciting psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs for your own good. Sing and make music to the Lord with your hearts. 20Always thank God the Father for everything in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. 21Place yourselves under each other's authority out of respect for Christ.

22Wives, place yourselves under your husbands' authority as you have placed yourselves under the Lord's authority. 23The husband is the head of his wife as Christ is the head of the church. It is his body, and he is its Savior. 24As the church is under Christ's authority, so wives are under their husbands' authority in everything.

25Husbands, love your wives as Christ loved the church and gave his life for it. 26He did this to make the church holy by cleansing it, washing it using water along with spoken words. 27Then he could present it to himself as a glorious church, without any kind of stain or wrinkle-holy and without faults. 28So husbands must love their wives as they love their own bodies. A man who loves his wife loves himself. 29No one ever hated his own body. Instead, he feeds and takes care of it, as Christ takes care of the church. 30We are parts of his body. 31That's why a man will leave his father and mother and be united with his wife, and the two will be one. 32This is a great mystery. (I'm talking about Christ's relationship to the church.) 33But every husband must love his wife as he loves himself, and wives should respect their husbands.