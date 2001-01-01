Save Me, O My God

1O Lord, how many are my foes!

Many are rising against me;

2many are saying of my soul,

“There is no salvation for him in God.” Selah

3But you, O Lord, are a shield about me,

my glory, and the lifter of my head.

4I cried aloud to the Lord,

and he answered me from his holy hill. Selah

5I lay down and slept;

I woke again, for the Lord sustained me.

6I will not be afraid of many thousands of people

who have set themselves against me all around.

7Arise, O Lord!

Save me, O my God!

For you strike all my enemies on the cheek;

you break the teeth of the wicked.