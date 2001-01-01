Psalm 3
English Standard Version Par ▾ 

Save Me, O My God

A Psalm of David, when he fled from Absalom his son.

1O Lord, how many are my foes!
Many are rising against me;
2many are saying of my soul,
“There is no salvation for him in God.” Selaha

3But you, O Lord, are a shield about me,
my glory, and the lifter of my head.
4I cried aloud to the Lord,
and he answered me from his holy hill. Selah

5I lay down and slept;
I woke again, for the Lord sustained me.
6I will not be afraid of many thousands of people
who have set themselves against me all around.

7Arise, O Lord!
Save me, O my God!
For you strike all my enemies on the cheek;
you break the teeth of the wicked.

8Salvation belongs to the Lord;
your blessing be on your people! Selah

Footnotes:
a 2 The meaning of the Hebrew word Selah, used frequently in the Psalms, is uncertain. It may be a musical or liturgical direction
ESV Text Edition® (2016).

The ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®) copyright © 2001 by Crossway Bibles, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. The ESV® text has been reproduced in cooperation with and by permission of Good News Publishers. Unauthorized reproduction of this publication is prohibited. All rights reserved.

The ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®) is adapted from the Revised Standard Version of the Bible, copyright Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. All rights reserved.

