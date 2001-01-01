Save Me, O My God
1O Lord, how many are my foes!
3But you, O Lord, are a shield about me,
5I lay down and slept;
7Arise, O Lord!
8Salvation belongs to the Lord;
Footnotes:
a 2 The meaning of the Hebrew word Selah, used frequently in the Psalms, is uncertain. It may be a musical or liturgical direction
