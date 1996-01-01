For Jeduthun, the choir director: A psalm of David.

1I wait quietly before God,

for my victory comes from him.

2He alone is my rock and my salvation,

my fortress where I will never be shaken.

3So many enemies against one man—

all of them trying to kill me.

To them I’m just a broken-down wall

or a tottering fence.

4They plan to topple me from my high position.

They delight in telling lies about me.

They praise me to my face

but curse me in their hearts.

Interlude

5Let all that I am wait quietly before God,

for my hope is in him.

6He alone is my rock and my salvation,

my fortress where I will not be shaken.

7My victory and honor come from God alone.

He is my refuge, a rock where no enemy can reach me.

8O my people, trust in him at all times.

Pour out your heart to him,

for God is our refuge.

Interlude

9Common people are as worthless as a puff of wind,

and the powerful are not what they appear to be.

If you weigh them on the scales,

together they are lighter than a breath of air.

10Don’t make your living by extortion

or put your hope in stealing.

And if your wealth increases,

don’t make it the center of your life.

11God has spoken plainly,

and I have heard it many times:

Power, O God, belongs to you;

12unfailing love, O Lord, is yours.

Surely you repay all people

according to what they have done.