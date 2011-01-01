Psalm 121

A song of ascents.

1I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? 2My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.

3He will not let your foot slip— he who watches over you will not slumber; 4indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.

5The Lord watches over you— the Lord is your shade at your right hand; 6the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night.