New International Version
The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned.
King James Bible
The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light: they that dwell in the land of the shadow of death, upon them hath the light shined.
Darby Bible Translation
the people that walked in darkness have seen a great light; they that dwelt in the land of the shadow of death, upon them light hath shone.
World English Bible
The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light. Those who lived in the land of the shadow of death, on them the light has shined.
Young's Literal Translation
The people who are walking in darkness Have seen a great light, Dwellers in a land of death-shade, Light hath shone upon them.
CommentaryClarke's Commentary on the Bible
Dimness "Accumulated darkness" - Either מנדחה menuddechah, fem. to agree with אפלה aphelah; or אפל המנדח aphel hammenuddach, alluding perhaps to the palpable Egyptian darkness, Exodus 10:21.
The land of Zebulun - Zebulun, Naphtali, Manasseh, that is, the country of Galilee all round the sea of Gennesareth, were the parts that principally suffered in the first Assyrian invasion under Tiglath-pileser; see 2 Kings 15:29; 1 Chronicles 5:26. And they were the first that enjoyed the blessings of Christ's preaching the Gospel, and exhibiting his miraculous works among them. See Mede's Works, p. 101, and 457. This, which makes the twenty-third verse of chap. 8 in the Hebrew, is the first verse in chap. 9 in our authorized version. Bishop Lowth follows the division in the Hebrew.
Treasury of Scripture Knowledge
walked
Isaiah 50:10 Who is among you that fears the LORD, that obeys the voice of his servant, that walks in darkness, and has no light?...
Isaiah 60:1-3,19 Arise, shine; for your light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen on you...
Micah 7:8,9 Rejoice not against me, O my enemy: when I fall, I shall arise; when I sit in darkness, the LORD shall be a light to me...
Matthew 4:16 The people which sat in darkness saw great light; and to them which sat in the region and shadow of death light is sprung up.
Luke 1:78,79 Through the tender mercy of our God; whereby the dayspring from on high has visited us...
Luke 2:32 A light to lighten the Gentiles, and the glory of your people Israel.
John 8:12 Then spoke Jesus again to them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that follows me shall not walk in darkness...
John 12:35,46 Then Jesus said to them, Yet a little while is the light with you. Walk while you have the light, lest darkness come on you...
Ephesians 5:8,13,14 For you were sometimes darkness, but now are you light in the Lord: walk as children of light...
1 Peter 2:9 But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people...
1 John 1:5-7 This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare to you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all...
in the land
Job 10:21 Before I go from where I shall not return, even to the land of darkness and the shadow of death;
Psalm 23:4 Yes, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for you are with me...
Psalm 107:10,14 Such as sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, being bound in affliction and iron...
Amos 5:8 Seek him that makes the seven stars and Orion, and turns the shadow of death into the morning, and makes the day dark with night...
LibraryMay 27. "The Government Shall be Upon his Shoulder" (Isa. Ix. 6).
"The government shall be upon His shoulder" (Isa. ix. 6). You cannot make the heart restful by stopping its beating. Belladonna will do that, but that is not rest. Let the breath of life come--God's life and strength--and there will be sweet rest. Home ties and family affection will not bring it. Deliverance from trouble will not bring it. Many a tried heart has said: "If this great trouble was only gone, I should have rest." But as soon as one goes another comes. The poor, wounded deer on the mountain …
Rev. A. B. Simpson—Days of Heaven Upon Earth
Cross References
Matthew 4:16
the people living in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned."
Luke 1:79
to shine on those living in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the path of peace."
Luke 2:32
a light for revelation to the Gentiles, and the glory of your people Israel."
Ephesians 5:8
For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light
1 Peter 2:9
But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God's special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.
Isaiah 50:10
Who among you fears the LORD and obeys the word of his servant? Let the one who walks in the dark, who has no light, trust in the name of the LORD and rely on their God.
Isaiah 60:19
The sun will no more be your light by day, nor will the brightness of the moon shine on you, for the LORD will be your everlasting light, and your God will be your glory.
