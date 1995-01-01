GOD'S WORD® Translation

1"To the messenger of the church in Sardis, write: The one who has God's seven spirits and the seven stars says: I know what you have done. You are known for being alive, but you are dead. 2Be alert, and strengthen the things that are left which are about to die. I have found that what you are doing has not been completed in the sight of my God. 3So remember what you received and heard. Obey, and change the way you think and act. If you're not alert, I'll come like a thief. You don't know when I will come. 4But you have a few people in Sardis who have kept their clothes clean. They will walk with me in white clothes because they deserve it. 5Everyone who wins the victory this way will wear white clothes. I will never erase their names from the Book of Life. I will acknowledge them in the presence of my Father and his angels. 6Let the person who has ears listen to what the Spirit says to the churches.

7"To the messenger of the church in Philadelphia, write: The one who is holy, who is true, who has the key of David, who opens [a door] that no one can shut, and who shuts [a door] that no one can open, says:

8I know what you have done. See, I have opened a door in front of you that no one can shut. You only have a little strength, but you have paid attention to my word and have not denied my name. 9I will make those who are in Satan's synagogue come and bow at your feet and realize that I have loved you. They claim that they are Jewish, but they are lying. 10Because you have obeyed my command to endure, I will keep you safe during the time of testing which is coming to the whole world to test those living on earth. 11I am coming soon! Hold on to what you have so that no one takes your crown. 12I will make everyone who wins the victory a pillar in the temple of my God. They will never leave it again. I will write on them the name of my God, the name of the city of my God (the New Jerusalem coming down out of heaven from my God), and my new name. 13Let the person who has ears listen to what the Spirit says to the churches.

14"To the messenger of the church in Laodicea, write: The amen, the witness who is faithful and true, the source of God's creation, says:

15I know what you have done, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were cold or hot. 16But since you are lukewarm and not hot or cold, I'm going to spit you out of my mouth. 17You say, 'I'm rich. I'm wealthy. I don't need anything.' Yet, you do not realize that you are miserable, pitiful, poor, blind, and naked. 18I advise you: Buy gold purified in fire from me so that you may be rich. Buy white clothes from me. Wear them so that you may keep your shameful, naked body from showing. Buy ointment to put on your eyes so that you may see. 19I correct and discipline everyone I love. Take this seriously, and change the way you think and act. 20Look, I'm standing at the door and knocking. If anyone listens to my voice and opens the door, I'll come in and we'll eat together. 21I will allow everyone who wins the victory to sit with me on my throne, as I have won the victory and have sat down with my Father on his throne. 22Let the person who has ears listen to what the Spirit says to the churches."