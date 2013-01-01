English Revised Version

Taste and See the Lord is Good



(1 Samuel 21:10-15; Psalm 52:1-9; Psalm 56:1-13)

1A Psalm of David; when he changed his behaviour before Abimelech, who drove him away, and he departed.

א

I will bless the LORD at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth.

ב

2My soul shall make her boast in the LORD: the meek shall hear thereof, and be glad.

ג

3O magnify the LORD with me, and let us exalt his name together.

ד

4I sought the LORD, and he answered me, and delivered me from all my fears.

ה

5They looked unto him, and were lightened:

ו

and their faces shall never be confounded.

ז

6This poor man cried, and the LORD heard him, and saved him out of all his troubles.

ח

7The angel of the LORD encampeth round about them that fear him, and delivereth them.

ט

8O taste and see that the LORD is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him.

י

9O fear the LORD, ye his saints: for there is no want to them that fear him.

כ

10The young lions do lack, and suffer hunger: but they that seek the LORD shall not want any good thing.

ל

11Come, ye children, hearken unto me: I will teach you the fear of the LORD.

מ

12What man is he that desireth life, and loveth many days, that he may see good?

נ

13Keep thy tongue from evil, and thy lips from speaking guile.

ס

14Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.

ע

15The eyes of the LORD are toward the righteous, and his ears are open unto their cry.

פ

16The face of the LORD is against them that do evil, to cut off the remembrance of them from the earth.

צ

17The righteous cried, and the LORD heard, and delivered them out of all their troubles.

ק

18The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart, and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.

ר

19Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the LORD delivereth him out of them all.

ש

20He keepeth all his bones: not one of them is broken.

ת

21Evil shall slay the wicked: and they that hate the righteous shall be condemned.

22The LORD redeemeth the soul of his servants: and none of them that trust in him shall be condemned.