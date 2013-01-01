English Revised Version
Taste and See the Lord is Good
(1 Samuel 21:10-15; Psalm 52:1-9; Psalm 56:1-13)
1A Psalm of David; when he changed his behaviour before Abimelech, who drove him away, and he departed.
א
I will bless the LORD at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth.
ב
2My soul shall make her boast in the LORD: the meek shall hear thereof, and be glad.
ג
3O magnify the LORD with me, and let us exalt his name together.
ד
4I sought the LORD, and he answered me, and delivered me from all my fears.
ה
5They looked unto him, and were lightened:
ו
and their faces shall never be confounded.
ז
6This poor man cried, and the LORD heard him, and saved him out of all his troubles.
ח
7The angel of the LORD encampeth round about them that fear him, and delivereth them.
ט
8O taste and see that the LORD is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him.
י
9O fear the LORD, ye his saints: for there is no want to them that fear him.
כ
10The young lions do lack, and suffer hunger: but they that seek the LORD shall not want any good thing.
ל
11Come, ye children, hearken unto me: I will teach you the fear of the LORD.
מ
12What man is he that desireth life, and loveth many days, that he may see good?
נ
13Keep thy tongue from evil, and thy lips from speaking guile.
ס
14Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.
ע
15The eyes of the LORD are toward the righteous, and his ears are open unto their cry.
פ
16The face of the LORD is against them that do evil, to cut off the remembrance of them from the earth.
צ
17The righteous cried, and the LORD heard, and delivered them out of all their troubles.
ק
18The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart, and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.
ר
19Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the LORD delivereth him out of them all.
ש
20He keepeth all his bones: not one of them is broken.
ת
21Evil shall slay the wicked: and they that hate the righteous shall be condemned.
22The LORD redeemeth the soul of his servants: and none of them that trust in him shall be condemned.
English Revised Version, 1885
Section Headings Courtesy BereanBible.com
© 2013, 2014 Used by Permission
Bible Hub