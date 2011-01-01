New International Version Par ▾ Invitations of Wisdom and Folly 1Wisdom has built her house; she has set up its seven pillars. 2She has prepared her meat and mixed her wine; she has also set her table. 3She has sent out her servants, and she calls from the highest point of the city, 4“Let all who are simple come to my house!” To those who have no sense she says, 5“Come, eat my food and drink the wine I have mixed. 6Leave your simple ways and you will live; walk in the way of insight.” 7Whoever corrects a mocker invites insults; whoever rebukes the wicked incurs abuse. 8Do not rebuke mockers or they will hate you; rebuke the wise and they will love you. 9Instruct the wise and they will be wiser still; teach the righteous and they will add to their learning. 10The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding. 11For through wisdom your days will be many, and years will be added to your life. 12If you are wise, your wisdom will reward you; if you are a mocker, you alone will suffer. 13Folly is an unruly woman; she is simple and knows nothing. 14She sits at the door of her house, on a seat at the highest point of the city, 15calling out to those who pass by, who go straight on their way, 16“Let all who are simple come to my house!” To those who have no sense she says, 17“Stolen water is sweet; food eaten in secret is delicious!” 18But little do they know that the dead are there, that her guests are deep in the realm of the dead. New International Version (NIV) Holy Bible, New International Version®, NIV® Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.® Used by permission. All rights reserved worldwide.



