But Jesus called the children to him and said, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.
American Standard Version
But Jesus called them unto him, saying, Suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for to such belongeth the kingdom of God.
Berean Study Bible
But Jesus called the children to Him and said, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not hinder them! For the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.
Douay-Rheims Bible
But Jesus, calling them together, said: Suffer children to come to me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.
English Revised Version
But Jesus called them unto him, saying, Suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.
King James Bible
But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.
World English Bible
Jesus summoned them, saying, "Allow the little children to come to me, and don't hinder them, for the Kingdom of God belongs to such as these.
Young's Literal Translation
and Jesus having called them near, said, 'Suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not, for of such is the reign of God;
