New International Version
Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.
American Standard Version
above all things being fervent in your love among yourselves; for love covereth a multitude of sins:
Berean Study Bible
Above all, love one another deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.
Douay-Rheims Bible
But before all things have a constant mutual charity among yourselves: for charity covereth a multitude of sins.
English Revised Version
above all things being fervent in your love among yourselves; for love covereth a multitude of sins:
King James Bible
And above all things have fervent charity among yourselves: for charity shall cover the multitude of sins.
World English Bible
And above all things be earnest in your love among yourselves, for love covers a multitude of sins.
Young's Literal Translation
and, before all things, to one another having the earnest love, because the love shall cover a multitude of sins;
