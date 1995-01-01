Psalm 138
New American Standard Bible►► 

Thanksgiving for the LORD’S Favor.

A Psalm of David.

1I will give You thanks with all my heart;

I will sing Your praises before the gods.

2I will bow down toward Your holy temple

And give thanks to Your name for Your mercy and Your [a]truth;

For You have made Your [b]word great [c]according to all Your name.

3On the day I called, You answered me;

You made me bold with strength in my soul.

4All the kings of the earth will give thanks to You, LORD,

When they have heard the words of Your mouth.

5And they will sing of the ways of the LORD,

For great is the glory of the LORD.

6For the LORD is exalted,

Yet He looks after the lowly,

But He knows the haughty from afar.

7Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You will [d]revive me;

You will reach out with Your hand against the wrath of my enemies,

And Your right hand will save me.

8The LORD will accomplish what concerns me;

Your faithfulness, LORD, is everlasting;

Do not abandon the works of Your hands.



[a] 2 Or faithfulness
[b] 2 Or promise
[c] 2 Or together with
[d] 7 Or keep me alive

New American Standard Bible
Copyright © 1960, 1971, 1977, 1995, 2020
by The Lockman Foundation, La Habra, Calif. All rights reserved.
For Permission to Quote Information visit www.lockman.org

