◄ Psalm 138 ► New American Standard Bible ►► Thanksgiving for the LORD’S Favor. A Psalm of David. 1I will give You thanks with all my heart ; I will sing Your praises before the gods . 2I will bow down toward Your holy temple And give thanks to Your name for Your mercy and Your truth ; For You have made Your word great according to all Your name . 3On the day I called , You answered me; You made me bold with strength in my soul . 4All the kings of the earth will give thanks to You, LORD , When they have heard the words of Your mouth . 5And they will sing of the ways of the LORD , For great is the glory of the LORD . 6For the LORD is exalted , Yet He looks after the lowly , But He knows the haughty from afar . 7Though I walk in the midst of trouble , You will revive me; You will reach out with Your hand against the wrath of my enemies , And Your right hand will save me. 8The LORD will accomplish what concerns me; Your faithfulness , LORD , is everlasting ; Do not abandon the works of Your hands .



2 Or faithfulness

2 Or promise

2 Or together with

7 Or keep me alive





New American Standard BibleCopyright © 1960, 1971, 1977, 1995, 2020by The Lockman Foundation, La Habra, Calif. All rights reserved.For Permission to Quote Information visit www.lockman.org