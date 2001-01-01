He Heals the Brokenhearted

1Praise the Lord!

For it is good to sing praises to our God;

for it is pleasant, and a song of praise is fitting.

2The Lord builds up Jerusalem;

he gathers the outcasts of Israel.

3He heals the brokenhearted

and binds up their wounds.

4He determines the number of the stars;

he gives to all of them their names.

5Great is our Lord, and abundant in power;

his understanding is beyond measure.

6The Lord lifts up the humble;

he casts the wicked to the ground.

7Sing to the Lord with thanksgiving;

make melody to our God on the lyre!

8He covers the heavens with clouds;

he prepares rain for the earth;

he makes grass grow on the hills.

9He gives to the beasts their food,

and to the young ravens that cry.

10His delight is not in the strength of the horse,

nor his pleasure in the legs of a man,

11but the Lord takes pleasure in those who fear him,

in those who hope in his steadfast love.

12Praise the Lord, O Jerusalem!

Praise your God, O Zion!

13For he strengthens the bars of your gates;

he blesses your children within you.

14He makes peace in your borders;

he fills you with the finest of the wheat.

15He sends out his command to the earth;

his word runs swiftly.

16He gives snow like wool;

he scatters frost like ashes.

17He hurls down his crystals of ice like crumbs;

who can stand before his cold?

18He sends out his word, and melts them;

he makes his wind blow and the waters flow.

19He declares his word to Jacob,

his statutes and rules to Israel.

20He has not dealt thus with any other nation;

they do not know his rules.

Praise the Lord!