◄ Psalm 51 ► Christian Standard Bible Par ▾ Psalm 51 A Prayer for Restoration For the choir director. A psalm of David, when the prophet Nathan came to him after he had gone to Bathsheba. † Be gracious to me, God, according to your faithful love; according to your abundant compassion, blot out my rebellion.a 2Completely wash away my guilt and cleanse me from my sin.a 3For I am conscious of my rebellion, and my sin is always before me.a 4Against you — you alone — I have sinned and done this evil in your sight.a So you are right when you pass sentence; you are blameless when you judge.b 5Indeed, I was guilty when I was born; I was sinful when my mother conceived me.a 6Surely you desire integrity in the inner self, and you teach me wisdom deep within.a 7Purify me with hyssop, and I will be clean; wash me, and I will be whiter than snow.a 8Let me hear joy and gladness; let the bones you have crushed rejoice.a 9Turn your face awayA from my sins and blot out all my guilt.a 10God, create a clean heart for me and renew a steadfastA spirit within me.a 11Do not banish me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me.a 12Restore the joy of your salvation to me, and sustain me by giving me a willing spirit.a 13Then I will teach the rebellious your ways, and sinners will return to you.a 14Save me from the guilt of bloodshed, Goda — God of my salvation — and my tongue will sing of your righteousness.b 15Lord, open my lips, and my mouth will declare your praise.a 16You do not want a sacrifice, or I would give it; you are not pleased with a burnt offering.a 17The sacrifice pleasing to God isA a broken spirit. You will not despise a broken and humbled heart, God.a 18In your good pleasure, cause Zion to prosper; build the walls of Jerusalem.a 19Then you will delight in righteous sacrifices, whole burnt offerings; then bulls will be offered on your altar.a





The Christian Standard Bible. Copyright © 2017 by Holman Bible Publishers. Used by permission. Christian Standard Bible®, and CSB® are federally registered trademarks of Holman Bible Publishers, all rights reserved.