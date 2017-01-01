Psalm 26
Christian Standard Bible Par ▾ 

Psalm 26

Prayer for Vindication

Of David.

Vindicate me, Lord,

because I have lived with integrity

and have trusted in the Lord without wavering.

2Test me, Lord, and try me;

examine my heart and mind.

3For your faithful love guides me,

and I live by your truth.

4I do not sit with the worthless

or associate with hypocrites.

5I hate a crowd of evildoers,

and I do not sit with the wicked.

6I wash my hands in innocence

and go around your altar, Lord,

7raising my voice in thanksgiving

and telling about your wondrous works.

8Lord, I love the house where you dwell,

the place where your glory resides.

9Do not destroy me along with sinners,

or my life along with men of bloodshed

10in whose hands are evil schemes

and whose right hands are filled with bribes.

11But I live with integrity;

redeem me and be gracious to me.

12My foot stands on level ground;

I will bless the Lord in the assemblies.





The Christian Standard Bible. Copyright © 2017 by Holman Bible Publishers. Used by permission. Christian Standard Bible®, and CSB® are federally registered trademarks of Holman Bible Publishers, all rights reserved.
















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