Ministry in the Last Days

1But understand this, that in the last days difficult times will come. 2For people will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, 3unloving, irreconcilable, slanderers, without self-control, savage, opposed to what is good, 4treacherous, reckless, conceited, loving pleasure rather than loving God. 5They will maintain the outward appearance of religion but will have repudiated its power. So avoid people like these. 6For some of these insinuate themselves into households and captivate weak women who are overwhelmed with sins and led along by various passions. 7Such women are always seeking instruction, yet never able to arrive at a knowledge of the truth. 8And just as Jannes and Jambres opposed Moses, so these people – who have warped minds and are disqualified in the faith – also oppose the truth. 9But they will not go much further, for their foolishness will be obvious to everyone, just like it was with Jannes and Jambres.

Continue in What You Have Learned

10You, however, have followed my teaching, my way of life, my purpose, my faith, my patience, my love, my endurance, 11as well as the persecutions and sufferings that happened to me in Antioch, in Iconium, and in Lystra. I endured these persecutions and the Lord delivered me from them all. 12Now in fact all who want to live godly lives in Christ Jesus will be persecuted. 13But evil people and charlatans will go from bad to worse, deceiving others and being deceived themselves. 14You, however, must continue in the things you have learned and are confident about. You know who taught you 15and how from infancy you have known the holy writings, which are able to give you wisdom for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus. 16Every scripture is inspired by God and useful for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, 17that the person dedicated to God may be capable and equipped for every good work.