Psalm 133
GOD'S WORD® Translation

1[A song by David for going up to worship.] See how good and pleasant it is when brothers and sisters live together in harmony!

2It is like fine, scented oil on the head, running down the beard-down Aaron's beard- running over the collar of his robes.

3It is like dew on [Mount] Hermon, dew which comes down on Zion's mountains. That is where the LORD promised the blessing of eternal life.

GOD'S WORD® is a copyrighted work of God's Word to the Nations. Quotations are used by permission. Copyright 1995 by God's Word to the Nations. All rights reserved.

Bible Hub
Psalm 132
Top of Page
Top of Page