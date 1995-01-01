GOD'S WORD® Translation

1[A song by David for going up to worship.] See how good and pleasant it is when brothers and sisters live together in harmony!

2It is like fine, scented oil on the head, running down the beard-down Aaron's beard- running over the collar of his robes.

3It is like dew on [Mount] Hermon, dew which comes down on Zion's mountains. That is where the LORD promised the blessing of eternal life.