◄ Psalm 3 ► Good News Translation Morning Prayer for Help + 1I have so many enemies, Lord, so many who turn against me! 2They talk about me and say, “God will not help him.” 3But you, O Lord, are always my shield from danger; you give me victory and restore my courage. 4I call to the Lord for help, and from his sacred hill+ he answers me. 5I lie down and sleep, and all night long the Lord protects me. 6I am not afraid of the thousands of enemies who surround me on every side. 7Come, Lord! Save me, my God! You punish all my enemies and leave them powerless to harm me. 8Victory comes from the Lord— may he bless his people.





Footnotes:



HEBREW TITLE: A psalm by David, after he ran away from his son Absalom.

3.4: sacred hill: See 2.6.



Good News Translation® (Today’s English Version, Second Edition) © 1992 American Bible Society. All rights reserved. Bible text from the Good News Translation (GNT) is not to be reproduced in copies or otherwise by any means except as permitted in writing by American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 (www.americanbible.org). Learn more at www.gnt.bible . Discover .BIBLE resources for your ministry at www.get.bible/gnt



