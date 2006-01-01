◄ Psalm 147 ► Contemporary English Version Sing and Praise the Lord 1Shout praises to the Lord! Our God is kind, and it is right and good to sing praises to him. 2The Lord rebuilds Jerusalem and brings the people of Israel back home again. 3He renews our hopes and heals our bodies. 4He decided how many stars there would be in the sky and gave each one a name. 5Our Lord is great and powerful! He understands everything. 6The Lord helps the oppressed, but he smears the wicked in the dirt. 7Celebrate and sing! Play your harps for the Lord our God. 8He fills the sky with clouds and sends rain to the earth, so that the hills will be green with grass. 9He provides food for cattle and for the young ravens, when they cry out. 10The Lord doesn't care about the strength of horses or powerful armies. 11The Lord is pleased only with those who worship him and trust his love. 12Everyone in Jerusalem, come and praise the Lord your God! 13He makes your city gates strong and blesses your people. 14God lets you live in peace, and he gives you the very best wheat. 15As soon as God speaks, the earth obeys. 16He covers the ground with snow like a blanket of wool, and he scatters frost like ashes on the ground. 17God sends down hailstones like chips of rocks. Who can stand the cold? 18At his command the ice melts, the wind blows, and streams begin to flow. 19God gave his laws and teachings to the descendants of Jacob, the nation of Israel. 20But he has not given his laws to any other nation. Shout praises to the Lord!



Contemporary English Version, Second Edition (CEV®) © 2006 American Bible Society. All rights reserved. Bible text from the Contemporary English Version 2nd Edition (CEV®) is not to be reproduced in copies or otherwise by any means except as permitted in writing by American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 (www.americanbible.org). Learn more at www.cev.bible. Discover .BIBLE resources for your ministry at www.get.bible/cev



