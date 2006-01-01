Contemporary English Version
The Lord Helps People in Need
1Shout praises to the Lord!
Everyone who serves him,
come and praise his name.
2Let the name of the Lord
be praised now and forever.
3From dawn until sunset
the name of the Lord
deserves to be praised.
4The Lord is far above
all of the nations;
he is more glorious
than the heavens.
5No one can compare
with the Lord our God.
His throne is high above,
6and he looks down to see
the heavens and the earth.
7God lifts the poor and needy
from dust and ashes,
8and he lets them take part
in ruling his people.
9When a wife has no children,
he blesses her with some,
and she is happy.
Shout praises to the Lord!
Contemporary English Version, Second Edition (CEV®)
© 2006 American Bible Society. All rights reserved.
Bible text from the Contemporary English Version 2nd Edition (CEV®) is not to be reproduced in copies or otherwise by any means except as permitted in writing by American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 (www.americanbible.org). Learn more at www.cev.bible. Discover .BIBLE resources for your ministry at www.get.bible/cev
