◄ Psalm 113 ► Contemporary English Version The Lord Helps People in Need 1Shout praises to the Lord! Everyone who serves him, come and praise his name. 2Let the name of the Lord be praised now and forever. 3From dawn until sunset the name of the Lord deserves to be praised. 4The Lord is far above all of the nations; he is more glorious than the heavens. 5No one can compare with the Lord our God. His throne is high above, 6and he looks down to see the heavens and the earth. 7God lifts the poor and needy from dust and ashes, 8and he lets them take part in ruling his people. 9When a wife has no children, he blesses her with some, and she is happy. Shout praises to the Lord!



Contemporary English Version, Second Edition (CEV®) © 2006 American Bible Society. All rights reserved. Bible text from the Contemporary English Version 2nd Edition (CEV®) is not to be reproduced in copies or otherwise by any means except as permitted in writing by American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 (www.americanbible.org). Learn more at www.cev.bible. Discover .BIBLE resources for your ministry at www.get.bible/cev



