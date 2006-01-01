Contemporary English Version
Use Good Sense
1If you keep being stubborn
after many warnings,
you will suddenly discover
you have gone too far.
2When justice rules a nation,
everyone is glad;
when injustice rules,
everyone groans.
3If you love wisdom
your parents will be glad,
but chasing after bad women
will cost you everything.
4An honest ruler
makes the nation strong;
a ruler who takes bribes
will bring it to ruin.
5Flattery is nothing less
than setting a trap.
6Your sins will catch you,
but everyone who lives right
will sing and celebrate.
7The wicked don't care
about the rights of the poor,
but good people do.
8Sneering at others is a spark
that sets a city on fire;
using good sense can put out
the flames of anger.
9Be wise and don't sue a fool.
You won't get satisfaction,
because all the fool will do
is sneer and shout.
10A murderer hates everyone
who is honest
and lives right.+
11Don't be a fool
and quickly lose your temper—
be sensible and patient.
12A ruler who listens to lies
will have corrupt officials.
13The poor and all who abuse them
must each depend on God
for light.
14Kings who are fair to the poor
will rule a long time.
15Correct your children,
and they will be wise;
children out of control
disgrace their mothers.
16Crime increases
when crooks are in power,
but law-abiding citizens
will see them fall.
17If you correct your children,
they will bring you peace
and happiness.
18Without guidance from God
law and order disappear,
but God blesses everyone
who obeys his Law.
19 Even when servants are smart,
it takes more than words
to make them obey.
20There is more hope for a fool
than for someone who speaks
without thinking.
21Slaves that you treat kindly
from their childhood
will cause you sorrow.+
22A person with a quick temper
stirs up arguments
and commits a lot of sins.
23Too much pride brings disgrace;
humility leads to honor.
24If you take part in a crime
you are your worst enemy,
because even under oath
you can't tell the truth.
25Don't fall into the trap
of being a coward—
trust the Lord,
and you will be safe.
26Many try to make friends
with a ruler,
but justice comes
from the Lord.
27Good people and criminals
can't stand each other.
Footnotes:
Contemporary English Version, Second Edition (CEV®)
© 2006 American Bible Society. All rights reserved.
Bible text from the Contemporary English Version 2nd Edition (CEV®) is not to be reproduced in copies or otherwise by any means except as permitted in writing by American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 (www.americanbible.org). Learn more at www.cev.bible. Discover .BIBLE resources for your ministry at www.get.bible/cev
