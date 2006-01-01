Proverbs 29
Contemporary English Version

Use Good Sense

1If you keep being stubborn

after many warnings,

you will suddenly discover

you have gone too far.

2When justice rules a nation,

everyone is glad;

when injustice rules,

everyone groans.

3If you love wisdom

your parents will be glad,

but chasing after bad women

will cost you everything.

4An honest ruler

makes the nation strong;

a ruler who takes bribes

will bring it to ruin.

5Flattery is nothing less

than setting a trap.

6Your sins will catch you,

but everyone who lives right

will sing and celebrate.

7The wicked don't care

about the rights of the poor,

but good people do.

8Sneering at others is a spark

that sets a city on fire;

using good sense can put out

the flames of anger.

9Be wise and don't sue a fool.

You won't get satisfaction,

because all the fool will do

is sneer and shout.

10A murderer hates everyone

who is honest

and lives right.+

11Don't be a fool

and quickly lose your temper—

be sensible and patient.

12A ruler who listens to lies

will have corrupt officials.

13The poor and all who abuse them

must each depend on God

for light.

14Kings who are fair to the poor

will rule a long time.

15Correct your children,

and they will be wise;

children out of control

disgrace their mothers.

16Crime increases

when crooks are in power,

but law-abiding citizens

will see them fall.

17If you correct your children,

they will bring you peace

and happiness.

18Without guidance from God

law and order disappear,

but God blesses everyone

who obeys his Law.

19 Even when servants are smart,

it takes more than words

to make them obey.

20There is more hope for a fool

than for someone who speaks

without thinking.

21Slaves that you treat kindly

from their childhood

will cause you sorrow.+

22A person with a quick temper

stirs up arguments

and commits a lot of sins.

23Too much pride brings disgrace;

humility leads to honor.

24If you take part in a crime

you are your worst enemy,

because even under oath

you can't tell the truth.

25Don't fall into the trap

of being a coward—

trust the Lord,

and you will be safe.

26Many try to make friends

with a ruler,

but justice comes

from the Lord.

27Good people and criminals

can't stand each other.




Footnotes:

29.10 and lives right: Or “and those who live right are friends of honest people.”
29.21 will … sorrow: One possible meaning for the difficult Hebrew text.


Contemporary English Version, Second Edition (CEV®)

© 2006 American Bible Society.  All rights reserved.

Bible text from the Contemporary English Version 2nd Edition (CEV®) is not to be reproduced in copies or otherwise by any means except as permitted in writing by American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155  (www.americanbible.org). Learn more at www.cev.bible. Discover .BIBLE resources for your ministry at www.get.bible/cev



