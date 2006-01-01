Contemporary English Version Use Good Sense 1If you keep being stubborn after many warnings, you will suddenly discover you have gone too far. 2When justice rules a nation, everyone is glad; when injustice rules, everyone groans. 3If you love wisdom your parents will be glad, but chasing after bad women will cost you everything. 4An honest ruler makes the nation strong; a ruler who takes bribes will bring it to ruin. 5Flattery is nothing less than setting a trap. 6Your sins will catch you, but everyone who lives right will sing and celebrate. 7The wicked don't care about the rights of the poor, but good people do. 8Sneering at others is a spark that sets a city on fire; using good sense can put out the flames of anger. 9Be wise and don't sue a fool. You won't get satisfaction, because all the fool will do is sneer and shout. 10A murderer hates everyone who is honest and lives right.+ 11Don't be a fool and quickly lose your temper— be sensible and patient. 12A ruler who listens to lies will have corrupt officials. 13The poor and all who abuse them must each depend on God for light. 14Kings who are fair to the poor will rule a long time. 15Correct your children, and they will be wise; children out of control disgrace their mothers. 16Crime increases when crooks are in power, but law-abiding citizens will see them fall. 17If you correct your children, they will bring you peace and happiness. 18Without guidance from God law and order disappear, but God blesses everyone who obeys his Law. 19 Even when servants are smart, it takes more than words to make them obey. 20There is more hope for a fool than for someone who speaks without thinking. 21Slaves that you treat kindly from their childhood will cause you sorrow.+ 22A person with a quick temper stirs up arguments and commits a lot of sins. 23Too much pride brings disgrace; humility leads to honor. 24If you take part in a crime you are your worst enemy, because even under oath you can't tell the truth. 25Don't fall into the trap of being a coward— trust the Lord, and you will be safe. 26Many try to make friends with a ruler, but justice comes from the Lord. 27Good people and criminals can't stand each other.





Footnotes:



29.10 and lives right: Or “and those who live right are friends of honest people.”

29.21 will … sorrow: One possible meaning for the difficult Hebrew text.



Contemporary English Version, Second Edition (CEV®) © 2006 American Bible Society. All rights reserved. Bible text from the Contemporary English Version 2nd Edition (CEV®) is not to be reproduced in copies or otherwise by any means except as permitted in writing by American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 (www.americanbible.org). Learn more at www.cev.bible. Discover .BIBLE resources for your ministry at www.get.bible/cev



