Contemporary English Version

1From Paul, who is in jail for serving Christ Jesus, and from Timothy, who is like a brother because of our faith.

Philemon, you work with us and are very dear to us. This letter is to you 2 and to the church that meets in your home. It is also to our dear friend Apphia and to Archippus, who serves the Lord as we do.

3I pray that God our Father and our Lord Jesus Christ will be kind to you and will bless you with peace!

Philemon's Love and Faith

4Philemon, each time I mention you in my prayers, I thank God. 5I hear about your faith in our Lord Jesus and about your love for all God's people. 6As you share your faith with others, I pray they may come to know all the blessings Christ has given us. 7My friend, your love has made me happy and has greatly encouraged me. It has also cheered the hearts of God's people.

Paul Speaks to Philemon about Onesimus

8Christ gives me the courage to tell you what to do. 9But I would rather ask you to do it simply because of love. Yes, as someone+ in jail for Christ, 10 I beg you to help Onesimus!+ He is like a son to me because I led him to Christ here in jail. 11Before this, he was useless to you, but now he is useful both to you and to me.

12Sending Onesimus back to you makes me very sad. 13I would like to keep him here with me, where he could take your place in helping me while I am here in prison for preaching the good news. 14But I won't do anything unless you agree to it first. I want your act of kindness to come from your heart, and not be something you feel forced to do.

15Perhaps Onesimus was taken from you for a little while so you could have him back for good, 16but not as a slave. Onesimus is much more than a slave. To me he is a dear friend, but to you he is even more, both as a person and as a follower of the Lord.

17If you consider me a friend because of Christ, then welcome Onesimus as you would welcome me. 18If he has cheated you or owes you anything, charge it to my account. 19With my own hand I write: I, PAUL, WILL PAY YOU BACK. But don't forget you owe me your life. 20My dear friend and follower of Christ our Lord, please cheer me up by doing this for me.

21I am sure you will do all I have asked, and even more. 22Please get a room ready for me. I hope your prayers will be answered, and I can visit you.

23 Epaphras is also here in jail for being a follower of Christ Jesus. He sends his greetings, 24 and so do Mark, Aristarchus, Demas, and Luke, who work together with me.

25I pray that the Lord Jesus Christ will be kind to you!

9 someone: Greek “a messenger” or “an old man.”